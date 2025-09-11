Electro Mart Group donates umbrellas to DMP with Konka, Gree logos

Electro Mart Group recently gave 1,000 umbrellas to the senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the welfare of the Bangladesh Police Force.

Group Chairman Md Nurun Nawaz Selim handed over the umbrellas containing Konka and Gree Logo by the Home Ministry Senior Secretary Nasimul Ghani as part of corporate social responsibility and public welfare activities.

Electro Mart Group has long been conducting the production and marketing activities of electronics products and home appliances with great reputation, trust and confidence in Bangladesh.

The group is currently producing and marketing electronics and home appliances products of Konka, Gree and Haiko brands.

In addition, the group operates various social service institutions such as schools, colleges, madrasas, and charitable activities as part of social responsibility.