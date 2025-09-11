Thursday, September 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Electro Mart Group donates umbrellas to DMP with Konka, Gree logos

Group Chairman Md Nurun Nawaz Selim handed over the umbrellas containing Konka and Gree Logo by the Home Ministry Senior Secretary Nasimul Ghani 

Update : 11 Sep 2025, 03:26 PM

Electro Mart Group recently gave 1,000 umbrellas to the senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the welfare of the Bangladesh Police Force.

Group Chairman Md Nurun Nawaz Selim handed over the umbrellas containing Konka and Gree Logo by the Home Ministry Senior Secretary Nasimul Ghani as part of corporate social responsibility and public welfare activities.

Electro Mart Group has long been conducting the production and marketing activities of electronics products and home appliances with great reputation, trust and confidence in Bangladesh.

The group is currently producing and marketing electronics and home appliances products of Konka, Gree and Haiko brands.

In addition, the group operates various social service institutions such as schools, colleges, madrasas, and charitable activities as part of social responsibility.

Read More

Prime Bank, BB to implement 500C startup refinancing fund

Hyundai gets 1st position in brand-new passenger vehicle sales in Bangladesh

bKash, BSK expand book reading program for students in Lakshmipur, Feni

Narsingdi’s Sarkar Exports wins big in France with Alibaba.com

MR.DIY launches 5th store in Dhaka’s Shantinagar

Akij Venture unveils S Asia’s largest, most advanced water production plant

Latest News

Milestone Tragedy: 3 more students released from burn institute

Jucsu: Voting resumes at Hall No 15

Prime Bank, BB to implement 500C startup refinancing fund

Hyundai gets 1st position in brand-new passenger vehicle sales in Bangladesh

bKash, BSK expand book reading program for students in Lakshmipur, Feni

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x