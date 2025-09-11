Thursday, September 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Akij Venture unveils S Asia’s largest, most advanced water production plant

Built with cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art machinery imported from Germany, this production line is expected to open a new chapter in the country’s packaged drinking water industry

Update : 11 Sep 2025, 03:10 PM

Akij Venture Group on September 7 inaugurated South Asia’s largest and most modern packaged drinking water production line in Dhamrai.

The mega facility, developed under its subsidiary Akij Food & Beverage Ltd, will stand as a proud testament to Bangladesh’s growing industrial infrastructure and development.

Built with cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art machinery imported from Germany, this production line is expected to open a new chapter in the country’s packaged drinking water industry.

The inauguration ceremony was ornamented with the presence of distinguished guests from home and abroad, along with valued stakeholders and members of the media.

Akij Food & Beverage Ltd. believes that this modern drinking water production line will showcase Bangladesh’s capabilities to the world and play a vital role in driving sustainable growth in the coming years.

On this occasion, SK Shamim Uddin, chairman of Akij Venture Group, said: “It is a matter of great pride for us to inaugurate the largest drinking water production facility of its kind in South Asia, right here in Bangladesh. This is not only a milestone for Akij, but also a moment of honor for the entire nation, one that will lead Bangladesh toward regional leadership in the safe packaged drinking water industry.”

Read More

Prime Bank, BB to implement 500C startup refinancing fund

Hyundai gets 1st position in brand-new passenger vehicle sales in Bangladesh

bKash, BSK expand book reading program for students in Lakshmipur, Feni

Narsingdi’s Sarkar Exports wins big in France with Alibaba.com

MR.DIY launches 5th store in Dhaka’s Shantinagar

Electro Mart Group donates umbrellas to DMP with Konka, Gree logos

Latest News

Milestone Tragedy: 3 more students released from burn institute

Jucsu: Voting resumes at Hall No 15

Prime Bank, BB to implement 500C startup refinancing fund

Hyundai gets 1st position in brand-new passenger vehicle sales in Bangladesh

bKash, BSK expand book reading program for students in Lakshmipur, Feni

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x