Akij Venture unveils S Asia’s largest, most advanced water production plant

Akij Venture Group on September 7 inaugurated South Asia’s largest and most modern packaged drinking water production line in Dhamrai.

The mega facility, developed under its subsidiary Akij Food & Beverage Ltd, will stand as a proud testament to Bangladesh’s growing industrial infrastructure and development.

Built with cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art machinery imported from Germany, this production line is expected to open a new chapter in the country’s packaged drinking water industry.

The inauguration ceremony was ornamented with the presence of distinguished guests from home and abroad, along with valued stakeholders and members of the media.

Akij Food & Beverage Ltd. believes that this modern drinking water production line will showcase Bangladesh’s capabilities to the world and play a vital role in driving sustainable growth in the coming years.

On this occasion, SK Shamim Uddin, chairman of Akij Venture Group, said: “It is a matter of great pride for us to inaugurate the largest drinking water production facility of its kind in South Asia, right here in Bangladesh. This is not only a milestone for Akij, but also a moment of honor for the entire nation, one that will lead Bangladesh toward regional leadership in the safe packaged drinking water industry.”