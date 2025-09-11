From Infancy a Decade Ago to National Industry: How Daraz shaped Bangladesh's digital future

As Daraz marks its 10th anniversary, its story in Bangladesh is far more than a tale of online shopping; it's a blueprint for building an entire ecosystem. A decade ago, e-commerce was a novelty, a realm of cautious experiments and unproven promises. Today, it’s a normalized part of daily life, and Daraz’s journey from a scrappy origination to an industry standard-setter is a proof to the power of patient investment and strategic vision.

Walk through any city in Bangladesh today and you’ll see it, the vibrant orange delivery bags, the collection points on busy corners, and a generation of shoppers who now treat online buying as second nature. This didn't happen by accident. It was built with quiet, compounding investments in the unglamorous plumbing of the digital world. The journey began under challenging conditions, with low consumer trust and limited logistics. But Daraz, as the single largest high-tech industry investment in the local market, bet early that if trust, predictability, and a simple user experience lined up, habits would follow.

This "pipes first" approach is evident in innovations like its in-house logistics service, Daraz Express (DEX), which has grown to become one of the country's most advanced logistics networks, delivering products to remote districts from Rangpur to Cox's Bazar. The company's introduction of Digibox, a locally made, IoT-enabled solution for automated parcel storage and handover, further streamlined last-mile delivery. These are not just convenient features; they are the bedrock of a reliable system that has turned skeptics into repeat users and brands into believers. Daraz has also taken proactive steps to develop a holistic infrastructure, such as securing its own courier service license to extend logistics services to external parties and obtaining NOC approval for a Payment Service Provider (PSP) license to advance digital payment adoption.

Infrastructure, however, only sets the stage. The rest of the story is about building a market and a community. Daraz has successfully transformed campaigns like 11.11 into a national shopping festival, a cultural moment that showcases the sector's scale. Delivering over hundreds of thousands of packages in a single day is a powerful demonstration of efficiency and capability that solidifies consumer trust.

The less visible, but equally profound, shift has been the empowerment of local entrepreneurs. Daraz's ecosystem provides a lifeline for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), giving them access to a nationwide market previously out of reach. Through its free e-learning platform, Daraz University, thousands of sellers—many from rural and semi-urban backgrounds have been trained in digital literacy, marketing, and online operations. These efforts have democratized business opportunities and significantly lowered the barriers to entry for entrepreneurs nationwide. Beyond learning and training, Daraz’s strategic initiatives extend to its advertising solution, Daraz Marketing Solutions (DMS), which provides brands and SMEs with first-party data and on-site placements, ensuring a shorter path from impression to conversion.

The growth story also has a vital people component with more than 550,000 individuals working in the industry. The "dWomen" initiative, launched in mid-2024, is a comprehensive program aimed at empowering female employees of Daraz and setting a new standard for inclusivity in the corporate landscape. The program features "SheShines," which celebrates the achievements of outstanding female employees, an "Employee Dialogue Forum" for open discussion, and a mentorship program to guide junior female colleagues. This commitment to gender equity is a smart people strategy that drives success and innovation.

Daraz’s commitment to talent development extends to the future of the industry itself. The Daraz Future Leaders Programme (DFLP) is a 15-month rotational management trainee initiative aimed at nurturing high-potential talent across the region. This program is not assistance; it’s a channel for the next generation of leaders who will drive the digital economy. Building on this vision, Daraz has successfully recruited five fresh graduates as DFLP 2025 trainees, alongside many more young professionals across various departments this year, strengthening its talent bench with the next wave of innovators and changemakers.

Of course, the journey has had its rough edges. The industry still battles consumer complaints about counterfeits and shifting rules, scars left by a few bad actors in past years. The broader ecosystem faces challenges like the absence of a single overarching authority, a sharp increase in VAT on commissions and the absence of a finalized cross-border e-commerce policy.

This is precisely where government partnership is most critical. Daraz itself have made significant strides to build a compliant system. It ensures a smooth shopping experience for the consumers by providing the opportunity to chat with sellers, transparent rating and reviews, and the Daraz Mall tag to signify authenticity. Alongside, its platform governance effectively identifies and distinguishes compliant sellers, providing a fair and conducive business environment. But to help e-commerce emerge as a major industry, a single authority to govern the space is critical to reduce bureaucratic red tape, protect sellers’ and buyers’ interests and expedite pathways to growth. Additionally, a cross-border policy is essential to access untapped markets and promote the manufacture of global standard products locally. Daraz itself has spearheaded the introduction of such initiatives through continuous advocacy with government stakeholders and thought leadership by engaging with relevant trade associations, business forums and media outlets. Such proactive collaboration with the public sector has become essential to not only advance Daraz but also the whole industry.

Bangladesh’s e-commerce market is now valued at approximately Tk91,260 crore, with millions of customers and thousands of entrepreneurs connected to its growth. But online sales still account for only 3%-5% of total retail. The immense opportunity ahead requires a continued focus on two key enablers; digital literacy and long-term investment. Just as the garments industry relied on infrastructure and a skilled workforce, e-commerce needs continued support to widen digital access, train new talent, and build a lasting foundation of trust.

Daraz today is not only a household name but also the preferred online destination for global and local brands. Recent onboarding of major brands like Hisense, Honor, Crocodile BD, New Zealand Dairy has strengthened our position as the go-to platform for authentic, high-quality products. This scale demonstrates our foresightful strategy, balancing rapid expansion with trust and sustainability.

Daraz has demonstrated what’s possible when an enabling infrastructure, a bold vision, and patient execution converge. The job now is to make that direction national, not just corporate. Our commitment remains clear: to build a resilient and sustainable e-commerce ecosystem that benefits consumers, entrepreneurs and partners alike, and help shape e-commerce as a national engine of growth.

Ben Yi is managing director at Daraz Bangladesh