Rwanda government celebrates 20th gorilla naming ceremony

On September 5, African nation Rwanda hosted the 20th annual gorilla naming ceremony, Koita Igina, at the foothills of the famous Volcanoes National Park in Kinigi, Musanze District, Rwanda.

The event brought together government officials, diplomatic corps, international celebrities, industrialists and business leaders, conservation experts and thousands of local community members.

Among the guests were First Lady of Rwanda, Jeanette Kagame, Prime Minister of Rwanda Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva, and CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, Jean-Gai Africa.

In 2025, 40 baby gorillas were named by various world leaders, artists, football icons, conservation advocates and Rwanda’s own forest rangers, trackers and veterinary experts.

The group features 22 gorillas born in 2023, whose naming was postponed, and 18 gorillas born between 2024 and 2025.

At the event, Prime Minister Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva emphasized Rwanda's commitment to conservation and community development in his speech.

He said: “Rwanda is honoured to be the custodian of these mountain gorillas, which are not only a global asset but also a source of pride and economic prosperity for our nation. And new challenges for success. As the gorilla families grow, we need to expand their habitat.”

Rwanda has embarked on a bold plan to expand Volcanoes National Park by almost 25% to ensure a safe habitat for the next generation of gorillas.

Inspired by the ancestral Rwandan tradition of naming newborn baby gorillas, the Kuita Egina has become a prominent national event since its inception in 2005.

It brings together local communities, international visitors and regional partners, while also emphasizing the central role of communities in wildlife conservation.

Over the past two decades, Kuita Egina has named 438 baby mountain gorillas.

Rwanda is represented in the African continent by the Honorary Consul of the High Commission of the Republic of Rwanda in Bangladesh and managing director of industrial group PHP Family Mohammad Iqbal Hossain.