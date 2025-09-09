Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Banglalink’s Orange Club members to enjoy special discounts at Walton Plaza nationwide

Under this partnership, Orange Club members can now avail up to a 12% discount at all Walton Plaza outlets across the country

Update : 09 Sep 2025, 07:29 PM

Banglalink has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Walton Plaza to provide special discounts to its Orange Club members.

The signing ceremony took place at the Walton Corporate Office.

Orange Club, Banglalink’s exclusive loyalty program, rewards customers with special deals and privileges from top lifestyle and retailing brands on a regular basis, enhancing their overall experience.

Under this partnership, Orange Club members can now avail up to a 12% discount at all Walton Plaza outlets across the country.

Representatives from both organizations graced the signing ceremony with their presence.

From Banglalink, Zain Zaman, loyalty program senior manager, and Shahadat H Mazumder, loyalty partnership manager, attended the event.

Md Rayhan, managing director; Md Foysal Wahid, executive director (head of HRM); and Mir Md Golam Faruque, deputy executive director, chief sales executive of plaza sales (west), also attended the event representing Walton Plaza.

 “As a leading digital operator, Banglalink is committed to delivering meaningful value to our Orange Club members through innovative telecom and digital services. This partnership with Walton Plaza marks a valuable step forward for both organizations, giving members a great opportunity to access innovative Walton products at more affordable prices,” opined Mehedi Al Amin, marketing operations director, Banglalink.

Mohammad Rayhan, managing director, Walton Plaza, added: “Walton Plaza is delighted to collaborate with Banglalink. At Walton, we have always prioritized accessibility and affordability for our customers. Our partnership with Banglalink will further strengthen that mission, enabling the operator’s most loyal customer base to enjoy our wide range of quality products with added value.”

Read More

Prime Bank supports icddr,b in lifesaving interventions in Sylhet

Alibaba to join 24th Textech Bangladesh 2025 Int’l Expo to empower local SMEs

Guardian, Bank Asia partner for employee well-being

Islami Bank holds board meeting

Cash management training course starts at Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Pubali Bank, SSL ink deal

Latest News

Chhatra Dal marches through campus alleging irregularities in Ducsu

Gold price surge in Bangladesh shows no sign of slowing

Barca's Camp Nou not ready to host Valencia game amid rebuild

Bangladesh football team’s return delayed from Nepal; govt assures safety

Prime Bank supports icddr,b in lifesaving interventions in Sylhet

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x