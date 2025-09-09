Banglalink’s Orange Club members to enjoy special discounts at Walton Plaza nationwide

Banglalink has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Walton Plaza to provide special discounts to its Orange Club members.

The signing ceremony took place at the Walton Corporate Office.

Orange Club, Banglalink’s exclusive loyalty program, rewards customers with special deals and privileges from top lifestyle and retailing brands on a regular basis, enhancing their overall experience.

Under this partnership, Orange Club members can now avail up to a 12% discount at all Walton Plaza outlets across the country.

Representatives from both organizations graced the signing ceremony with their presence.

From Banglalink, Zain Zaman, loyalty program senior manager, and Shahadat H Mazumder, loyalty partnership manager, attended the event.

Md Rayhan, managing director; Md Foysal Wahid, executive director (head of HRM); and Mir Md Golam Faruque, deputy executive director, chief sales executive of plaza sales (west), also attended the event representing Walton Plaza.

“As a leading digital operator, Banglalink is committed to delivering meaningful value to our Orange Club members through innovative telecom and digital services. This partnership with Walton Plaza marks a valuable step forward for both organizations, giving members a great opportunity to access innovative Walton products at more affordable prices,” opined Mehedi Al Amin, marketing operations director, Banglalink.

Mohammad Rayhan, managing director, Walton Plaza, added: “Walton Plaza is delighted to collaborate with Banglalink. At Walton, we have always prioritized accessibility and affordability for our customers. Our partnership with Banglalink will further strengthen that mission, enabling the operator’s most loyal customer base to enjoy our wide range of quality products with added value.”