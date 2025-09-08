British Council initiates research on sustainable architectural practices in Bangladesh

The British Council has commissioned the Bengal Institute for Architecture, Landscapes and Settlements to lead a new research initiative on sustainable architecture in Bangladesh.

In March of this year, the Bengal Institute’s research proposal was selected through a competitive open call for applications.

The appointed team, which is now preparing to conduct field-research, aims to prepare an overview of existing, but under-documented sustainable and climate-adaptive architectural practices and approaches across the country.

The team will interview designers, custodians and users of the projects in Districts throughout Bangladesh, to understand the broader context of these practices.

Focusing on the necessity for the research initiative on sustainable architectural practices in Bangladesh, David Knox, director program, British Council Bangladesh, said: “Sustainable architecture is becoming ever more critical for the environment and for the economy as it merges, creativity, innovation and functional design. It can support climate resilience and create new economic opportunities, for businesses and for employment.”

Prof Kazi Khaleed Ashraf, director general, Bengal Institute for Architecture, Landscapes and Settlements added: “Sustainable architectural practices were once integral to daily life in Bangladesh. With contemporary changes in material life and both global and local environmental challenges, it has become urgent to review and regenerate these practices. It is equally important to identify innovations emerging across both community-driven and professional practices.”

Led by Prof. Kazi Khaleed Ashraf, the research team designing and guiding the initiative includes Ar. Nusrat Sumaiya, director, Bengal Institute for Architecture, Landscapes and Settlements; Prof. Ripin Kalra, senior research fellow, University of Westminster, UK; Dr. Atiqur Rahman, executive director, Center for Advanced Studies, Dhaka; and Ar. Khondaker Hasibul Kabir, architect and landscape architect, Jhenaidah and Dhaka.