Alibaba reveals its top global categories

In the United States, demand for Christmas products has risen, with businesses preparing early by ordering gifts and holiday items

Update : 08 Sep 2025, 11:48 AM

Alibaba, the world’s leading B2B e-commerce platform, has revealed its top global categories, showing how buying trends are changing across different markets. As per data collected from Alibaba.com 2025, in the United States, demand for Christmas products has risen, with businesses preparing early by ordering gifts and holiday items. In Europe, the most popular categories are footwear and fashion accessories, digital electronics, and auto and motorcycle parts, reflecting the wide variety of products buyers are focusing on.

Founded in 1999, Alibaba.com connects millions of businesses across the globe and offers smart solutions to make trade easier—such as product sourcing, supplier verification, secure payments, shipping, and after-sales support. By simplifying global trade and making it more efficient, Alibaba.com is helping businesses grow and shaping the future of e-commerce.

