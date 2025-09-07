KIA Bangladesh unveils all-new KIA Sportage

KIA Bangladesh announced the grand launch of the much-awaited KIA Sportage.

The grand launching event held at KIA Dhaka showroom (222, Tejgaon-Gulshan Link Road) on Sunday showcased the innovative features, cutting-edge design and uniqueness of the KIA Sportage.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Meghna Group’s Director of Operations Ashiq Un Nabi, Meghna Car Manufacturing Ltd’s executive director (finance) Abu Bakar, Kia Chittagong’s head of operations Mirza Md Ahsan Reza, Meghna Group’s head of marketing Nafeez Imtiaz Karim, and Meghna Car Manufacturing Ltd marketing manager Sajjad Chowdhury.

The stage was lit up by young idol Tasnia Farin, dancer Farzana Hridi Sheikh, and celebrity influencers Salman Mohammad Muktadir and Disha Islam, among others.

The new KIA Sportage is determined to take the SUV segment to another level with its advanced technology and unique features.

The new horizon of SUV is going to be revealed through the Kia Sportage-2026. With a combination of modern looks, technology and aesthetic design with personality, the Sportage 2026 is completely driver-focused.

In addition, its exterior design is completely different through the X-line package, which is a reflection of Kia's uniqueness. Kia has become a symbol of automotive SUV quality in Bangladesh, providing a new experience for car lovers.