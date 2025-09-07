Monday, September 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Brac, Square Pharma to strengthen healthcare in Bangladesh

The agreement sets out a broad framework for collaboration in priority public health areas, including maternal, neonatal and child health, communicable and non-communicable diseases, eye care, and mental health

Update : 07 Sep 2025, 05:57 PM

Brac, a global leader in non-governmental development organization in the world, and Square Pharmaceuticals PLC, Bangladesh's leading pharmaceutical company, have entered into a new partnership to expand healthcare access for underserved communities across Bangladesh.

The two organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday at Brac Centre in Dhaka.

The partnership will combine Brac’s community network and development interventions with Square Pharmaceuticals PLC’s pharmaceutical expertise and nationwide reach to support a wide range of health initiatives.

The agreement sets out a broad framework for collaboration in priority public health areas, including maternal, neonatal and child health, communicable and non-communicable diseases, eye care, and mental health.

It also opens opportunities to explore cross-cutting priorities such as climate change, health systems strengthening, digital health, AI, and new innovations in care delivery.

The ceremony was attended by Muhammad Zahangir Alam, executive director, finance & strategy of Square Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Asif Saleh, executive director of Brac.

Dr Md Akramul Islam, senior director of Brac Health Program, and Md Atiquzzaman, director, marketing division of Square Pharmaceuticals PLC, were also present.

Both organizations have committed to co-branding activities, sharing learnings, and ensuring accountability to the communities they serve.

This strategic partnership is a significant step toward improving healthcare accessibility for marginalized communities and building a healthier future of Bangladesh.

Read More

Report: Bangladesh has the most default loans in Asia

Experts for stronger trade negotiations capacity ahead of LDC graduation

KIA Bangladesh unveils all-new KIA Sportage

Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds nat’l phase of BD Junior Science Olympiad

Indian Chamber of Commerce felicitates NCC Bank

IFIC Bank promotes 115 officials

Latest News

Report: Bangladesh has the most default loans in Asia

Consensus commission consults experts on finalizing National Charter 2025

Experts for stronger trade negotiations capacity ahead of LDC graduation

Low-lying areas in Khagrachari flooded due to onrush of water from upstream

KIA Bangladesh unveils all-new KIA Sportage

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x