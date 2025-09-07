Brac, Square Pharma to strengthen healthcare in Bangladesh

Brac, a global leader in non-governmental development organization in the world, and Square Pharmaceuticals PLC, Bangladesh's leading pharmaceutical company, have entered into a new partnership to expand healthcare access for underserved communities across Bangladesh.

The two organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday at Brac Centre in Dhaka.

The partnership will combine Brac’s community network and development interventions with Square Pharmaceuticals PLC’s pharmaceutical expertise and nationwide reach to support a wide range of health initiatives.

The agreement sets out a broad framework for collaboration in priority public health areas, including maternal, neonatal and child health, communicable and non-communicable diseases, eye care, and mental health.

It also opens opportunities to explore cross-cutting priorities such as climate change, health systems strengthening, digital health, AI, and new innovations in care delivery.

The ceremony was attended by Muhammad Zahangir Alam, executive director, finance & strategy of Square Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Asif Saleh, executive director of Brac.

Dr Md Akramul Islam, senior director of Brac Health Program, and Md Atiquzzaman, director, marketing division of Square Pharmaceuticals PLC, were also present.

Both organizations have committed to co-branding activities, sharing learnings, and ensuring accountability to the communities they serve.

This strategic partnership is a significant step toward improving healthcare accessibility for marginalized communities and building a healthier future of Bangladesh.