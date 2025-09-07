Uber One Membership Program now in Bangladesh

Uber on Sunday announced the introduction of UberOne, its first-ever membership program tailored specifically for riders in Bangladesh.

Designed to deliver exceptional savings and exclusive perks, Uber One aims to make daily travel more affordable and enjoyable for millions across the country.

Uber’s global membership program offers discounts and exclusive experiences for rides, helping members navigate everyday life more easily.

Uber One membership is available at Tk170 per month with auto renewal.

Uber will also offer exciting launch period discounts on the monthly plan. With Uber One, members can access exclusive savings and benefits, making it a smart choice for riders.

Members can enjoy up to 10% Uber One credits on each ride, resulting in significant savings and valuable perks.

As a first-of-its-kind program in the Bangladesh ridesharing market, Uber One showcases Uber’s dedication to understanding local rider needs and delivering tailored, relevant benefits.

One of the key features of Uber One is priority access to highly rated drivers. Members also receive priority support whenever needed, further enhancing the overall Uber experience.

Nasheed Ferdous Kamal, head, Uber Bangladesh, said: “Uber One represents a unique membership experience that transforms everyday travel in Bangladesh. By combining convenience, savings, and exclusive benefits, we’re enhancing our riders’ journeys and making every trip more rewarding. We’re excited to offer our community a smarter way to ride, tailored to their lifestyles and preferences.”

Uber One membership is available across all Uber ride options, including Uber X, X Priority, Premier, XL, Reserve, CNG and Bike, catering to diverse travel needs.

Riders can join Uber One directly through the latest version of the Uber app and start enjoying benefits instantly.

Here’s how to become an Uber One member: