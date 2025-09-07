Bangladesh’s August PMI records slower expansion rate

The August reading of the Bangladesh Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) declined 3.2 points from the previous month to record a slower expansion rate at 58.3.

This latest PMI reading was attributed to slower expansion rates for the indexes of both manufacturing and services sectors, whereas the sectors of both agriculture and construction reverted to contraction readings.

The agriculture sector reverted to a contraction after recording its 10th month of expansion.

The sector posted slower expansion rates for the indexes of new business, business activity, and input costs, and the order backlogs index reverted to a contraction.

The employment index posted a contraction reading for the third month, but at a slower rate.

The manufacturing sector posted its 12th month of expansion, but at a slower rate.

The sector posted expansion readings for the indexes of new orders, new exports, factory output, input purchases, finished goods, imports, input prices, and supplier deliveries. The order backlogs index reverted to a contraction, and the employment index posted a contraction reading for the 3rd month.

The construction sector reverted to a contraction after posting a first-time expansion reading in the previous month.

The sector posted expansion readings for the indexes of new business, construction activity, and input costs. The order backlogs index reverted to a contraction, and the employment index posted a contraction reading for the 4th month.

The services sector posted its 11th month of expansion, but at a slower rate. The sector posted expansion readings for the indexes of new business, business activity, employment, and input costs, but the order backlogs index reverted to a contraction.

In terms of the future business index, slower expansion rates were recorded for the indexes of agriculture, manufacturing, and construction sectors, whereas the services sector posted a faster expansion rate.

Respondents highlighted that business activity remains weak due to political instability, seasonal slowdown, and rising costs, though some sectors saw temporary sales gains from past orders and ongoing projects.

The latest PMI readings indicate that the overall Bangladesh economy continued to expand for 11 consecutive months, but at a slower rate. The agriculture and construction sectors recorded contraction readings due to disruptions caused by prolonged monsoon, whereas the manufacturing and services sectors recorded slower expansion, as reflected in the dip in export earnings in August, said M Masrur Reaz, chairman and CEO, Policy Exchange Bangladesh

The PMI is a pioneering initiative that aims to offer timely and accurate insights into the country’s economic health to help businesses, investors and policy makers take informed decision.

It was developed by MCCI and Policy Exchange, with support from UK Government and technical support from Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management (SIPMM).