Daraz Bangladesh marks 10 years of e-commerce excellence with 9.9 Anniversary Mega Sale

Daraz Bangladesh, the country's leading e-commerce platform, is set to celebrate its anniversary with the much-anticipated 9.9 Anniversary Mega Sale with an exciting new twist.

For the first time ever, the campaign will launch at 8 PM on September 8, giving customers the perfect opportunity to grab exclusive deals right after work hours.

Running until September 18, 2025, the sale promises an extraordinary shopping experience with flash sales and mega deals of up to 80% off, hot deals up to 75% off, and the chance to win a grand prize—a family tour package to Sri Lanka.

At the center of the celebration there are two major contests designed to reward loyal customers.

The Daraz Jackpot- Buy More & Win contest runs throughout the campaign period, where customers with the highest number of successful orders compete for incredible prizes, including the family tour package to Sri Lanka and new refrigerators.

The Add to Cart & Win contest (September 4-8) rewards customers who add the most items to their cart in pre-campaign period while completing at least one purchase during the campaign with exclusive prizes.

The campaign's signature Tk9/Tk99/Tk999/Tk9,999 deals promise unbeatable value across thousands of products, appearing at surprise moments throughout the sale period.

Shoppers can maximize their savings with store-wide Double Taka Vouchers, flat 20%-50% discounts on leading brands, and flat 50% discounts on selected products, complemented by site-wide shipping discounts.

The anniversary celebration kicks off with a spectacular Midnight Rush Hour at 8 PM on September 8, releasing high-value 8%-9% vouchers between 9 PM to 10 PM and 12 AM to 1 AM.

This excitement continues with Flash Vouchers available any day, any time, and daily Flash Drops from 7 PM to 12 AM offering exclusive discounts on trending products.

To enhance customer savings, Daraz has secured partnerships with multiple financial institutions such as bKash, Brac Bank, City Bank, Community Bank, Dhaka Bank, Lanka Bangla, EBL, Prime Bank, Southeast Bank, UCB, offering up to 12% discount on prepayments, along with special EMI options through EBL and NRB Bank.

bKash users can enjoy additional discounts with collectable vouchers, while customers benefit from free delivery on orders above Tk799.

Daraz Choice channel users can access exclusive offers including Buy 4 Get Free Shipping and Buy 5 Get 1 Free with Free Shipping.

The campaign boasts an impressive roster of partners, with Lotto, Dettol, Parachute, and Unilever as Exclusive Platinum Partners, Oraimo as Gold Sponsor, and Logitech, Nestle, Incepta, Himalaya, TP-Link, and Ribana as Silver Sponsors.

This extensive partnership ensures customers have access to premium products across electronics, fashion, FMCG, health & beauty, home appliances, and lifestyle categories.

"This 9.9 Anniversary Mega Sale is our way of saying thank you to the millions of customers who have made Daraz their favorite shopping destination," said Kamrul Hasan, chief commercial officer of Daraz Bangladesh.

"This year, we're setting a new standard by launching the campaign at 8 PM on September 8th. This strategic shift is designed to give our customers the best possible start to the sale, providing them with a convenient window to avail maximum benefits. We’ve created an experience filled with incredible deals, exciting prizes, and unique brand partnerships to give back to our community. We hope our customers enjoy the fantastic offers and the chance to win big."