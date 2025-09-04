Walton declares 150% cash and 10% stock dividend

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has declared 150% cash dividend and 10% stock dividend to its general shareholders for the financial year 2023-24.

Following the declaration, general shareholders will get Tk15 cash dividend per share and one bonus share for every 10 shares.

These decisions came out after review and approved the audited financial statement for the year ended 30 June, 2025 by the board of directors in its 46th board meeting held on Wednesday.

To approve the dividend and the financial statement, Walton calls the annual general meeting on 28 October, 2025 and the record date is 28 September, 2025.

According to its disclosure, Walton Hi-Tech registers Tk1,036 crore net profit after tax for the year ended 30 June, 2025 as against the previous financial year’s Tk1,356.53 crore net profit.

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk34.22 for the Financial Year ended 30 June, 2025 which was Tk44.78 in the previous year.

This reduction was mainly due to lower revenue, higher finance costs, and increased distribution expenses.

The company has reported Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS) of Tk399.74 (with revaluation), Tk288.29 (without revaluation) for the year ended on June 30, 2025, as against Tk379.30 (with revaluation) and Tk277.86 (without revaluation) respectively for the same period of the previous year.

Net Operating Cash Flows Per Share (NOCFPS) of the company stood at Tk58.20 for the year ended 30 June, 2025 compared to Tk56.96 in the same period of the previous year.