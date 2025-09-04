Friday, September 05, 2025

Nagad, Publicis Media to enhance digital marketing, expand financial inclusion

The collaboration will focus on telling Nagad's story in compelling ways, increasing the brand's popularity through strategic digital advertising and marketing campaigns

Update : 04 Sep 2025, 04:52 PM

Publicis Media Bangladesh has been appointed as the digital marketing solutions partner for Nagad Limited, Bangladesh's fastest-growing mobile financial services provider.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Bangladesh's digital finance sector.

With over 95 million users and daily transactions exceeding $150 million, Nagad is currently leading Bangladesh's digital finance transformation.

The company has revolutionized the country's financial sector through groundbreaking innovations such as paperless KYC and comprehensive financial inclusion initiatives.

This remarkable growth and impact have positioned Nagad at the forefront of Bangladesh's digital payment ecosystem.

As part of the global Publicis Groupe network, Publicis Media brings deep expertise in data-driven performance marketing and precision media strategies.

Their specialty lies in creating effective and results-oriented marketing campaigns on digital platforms that help brands achieve their objectives.

Through this new partnership, Publicis Media will work to expand Nagad's services to reach even more people across Bangladesh.

The collaboration will focus on telling Nagad's story in compelling ways, increasing the brand's popularity through strategic digital advertising and marketing campaigns.

Together, these two organizations aim to drive further advancement in Bangladesh's digital financial services landscape.

This partnership represents a commitment to democratizing financial services and ensuring that digital banking solutions reach every corner of Bangladesh, supporting the nation's journey toward complete financial inclusion.

