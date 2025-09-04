Friday, September 05, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Employers for pragmatic, grounded approach to Labour Law reforms

Employers underlined that reforms will only work if they are practical, nationally owned, and institutionally enforceable

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 02:37 PM

Bangladesh Employers’ Federation (BEF), together with major sectoral associations, reaffirmed its full commitment to strengthening labour standards and rights in line with international obligations.

In a press release issued on Thursday, employers stressed that reforms must be rooted in Bangladesh’s ground realities, industrial context, and institutional capacity—not in prescriptions driven by external pressure.

For the past two decades, successive governments have repeatedly amended the Bangladesh Labour Act (BLA).

While recent dialogue has produced consensus on over 90% of proposed changes under the ILO and EU roadmaps, the constant cycle of amendments has left little opportunity to test effectiveness on the ground.

Employers underlined that reforms will only work if they are practical, nationally owned, and institutionally enforceable.

The BEF stated that it was a matter of grave concern that despite being agreed by tripartite constituents, fresh recommendations were being imposed, effectively sidelining both employers and workers who are the principal stakeholders in the world of work.

One such proposal—to allow only 20 individuals to establish an enterprise-level union irrespective of enterprise size—posed serious risks.

Such a blanket provision disregards industrial realities, exposes enterprises to manipulation by external interest groups who are in no way related to industrial entities, threatens workplace stability, and undermines investor’s confidence.

Far from strengthening genuine trade unionism, this approach risked fostering fragmentation and disorder, ultimately harming both workers and employers.

Notably, workers themselves have expressed apprehensions about these measures, recognizing that they do not address their real needs for security, welfare, social justice, and sustainable livelihoods.

Bangladesh’s challenges are not about passing laws on paper; they are about ensuring the institutions and workforce have the capacity to make those laws meaningful.

The real gaps lie in under-resourced institutions, weak labour inspection, and ineffective monitoring and dispute-resolution mechanisms.

Unless there is a parallel investment in strengthening regulatory bodies, enhancing inspection systems, and building trust among social partners, further amendments will achieve little.

What the labour market urgently needs is capacity building—training, upskilling, and reskilling of workers and management to meet new industrial realities, alongside equipping officials with the tools and know-how to enforce compliance.

Without addressing these fundamentals, repeated legal tightening will not improve outcomes; it will only add uncertainty, discourage investment, and risk chaos in the labour market.

Employers, therefore, called upon the ILO and development partners to uphold the principle of tripartism and ensure that any further observations are discussed transparently among government, workers, and employers.

At the same time, the Government bears the primary responsibility to steer this process in a pragmatic, balanced, and consultative manner—one that protects national interests, sustains Bangladesh’s competitiveness, and advances labour rights in ways that are both credible and workable.

By taking ownership of reforms through genuine dialogue with social partners, the Government can ensure outcomes that are not only aligned with international standards but also sustainable within Bangladesh’s socio-economic realities.

Employers cautioned that unrealistic amendments may temporarily satisfy certain external quarters but would do so at the expense of the long-term sustainability of enterprises, the stability of the labour market, and the livelihoods of millions of workers.

