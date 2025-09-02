Experts: Stakeholders’ knowledge can help prevent money laundering

Risks of money laundering and terror financing can largely be reduced, should the common customers and insurance industry people be made aware of the dangers of such malpractices.

Experts of the financial sector and regulatory bodies said this at a workshop on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing" held at MetLife Bangladesh Head Office in Motijheel.

Organized with guidance from Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of the central bank, the daylong training workshop was meant for the "Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers" of MetLife’s Dhaka, Cumilla, Mymensingh, Noakhali, Rangpur, Sylhet regions.

The resource persons there observed that the knowledge gathered from this workshop would be useful in addressing money laundering and terror financing.

They also said that the insurance sector contributes significantly to the country’s economic and social development.

Chaired by Metlife Bangladesh CEO Muhammad Ala Uddin Ahmad, the event was attended by BFIU Executive Director and Deputy Head Md. Amir Uddin as chief guest and MetLife Bangladesh’s Additional Managing Director and Chief Distribution Officer Md. Jafar Sadeque Chowdhury as special guest.

Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Risk and Compliance Moinul Hye Asif was also present at the event joined by BFIU’s Additional Director Md. Moshiur Rahman and Joint Director Md. Anwar Parves as resource persons.