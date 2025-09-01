Remittance up 9% in August

Remittance inflow to Bangladesh hit $2.42 billion in August, an 8.9% increase compared to $2.22 billion in the same month last year.

The increase has been attributed to a narrowing gap between official and informal exchange rates, a crackdown on money laundering, and a renewed sense of patriotism among expatriates following last year's political changeover, insiders said.

However, August's inflow was 2.22% lower than the previous month. In July, Bangladesh received $2.47 billion in remittances, according to the latest Bangladesh Bank data.

Growth in August was also weaker compared to recent months: 30% in July, 11% in June, 32% in May, and 34.6% in April, the data showed.

Cumulative inflows for the first two months of FY26, from July to 31 August, stood at $4.9 billion, according to central bank data.

This was up 18.4% from $4.14 billion in the corresponding period of FY25.