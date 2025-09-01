In the age of AI, Guardian reinvents insurance with a swipe

When everything from shopping to booking a ride is now possible with just a tap on your phone, why should insurance be left behind? Guardian Life Insurance Limited has boldly stepped into the future with its newly redesigned mobile app—Guardian Life—redefining how people interact with insurance.

After months of research, design thinking, and tech wizardry, Guardian has launched an app that’s not just functional—it’s intuitive, smart, and built for the modern user.

Whether you're a long-time policyholder or someone just exploring insurance for the first time, this app is your one-stop solution.

Forget the paperwork. Submitting claims, tracking their status, and receiving benefits is now as easy as ordering your favorite food online.

Managing multiple policies? Done. Need to pay your premium? A few taps and it’s sorted. Want to download your tax certificate or policy statement? It’s literally one click away.

New to Guardian? No problem. You can register with just your phone number or email—no existing policy required. And if you're shopping for digital insurance products like Guardian Accidental Care or Guardian Cancer Care, the app lets you complete the entire purchase journey online.

For those seeking long-term coverage, the built-in smart advisor suggests policies tailored to your needs.

And when life throws a curveball, Guardian’s got your back. The app now offers IPD cashless service requests—so you don’t have to scramble for cash during a hospital emergency.

Telemedicine, doctor appointments, medicine orders, ambulance requests, and even sample collection are all integrated into the app.

“We have been relentlessly working to improve the digital experience across all platforms. Thus, we introduced the new app, guided by a data-driven approach to enrich user experience. This is a key step in digital transformation we envision for the insurance sector,” said Sheikh Rakibul Karim, additional managing director & chief executive officer (acting), Guardian.

Available now on Android and iOS, the new Guardian Life app isn’t just an upgrade—it’s a revolution in how insurance works.