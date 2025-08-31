Concord Entertainment Co Ltd, Kishwan Group ink deal

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between Concord Entertainment Company Limited and Kishwan Group at Foy’s Lake Resort in Chattogram.

Senior officials from both organizations were present at the ceremony.

Through this collaborative agreement, the two organizations will work jointly. As a result, visitors to the Foy’s Lake Concord Amusement Park Complex will have the opportunity to enjoy popular snacks from Kishowan Group along with delicious dishes prepared using Kishwan powdered spices.

At the event, Anup Kumar Sarkar, chief marketing officer (CMO) of Concord Entertainment Company Limited, said: “From now on, one of the country’s most prominent tourist spots — the Foy’s Lake Complex — will offer visitors a more diverse and delightful culinary experience, which will play an important role in meeting their expectations.”

On the other hand, Shahidul Islam, managing director of Kishwan Group, stated:

“This business collaboration has created an opportunity to reach consumers more easily. It will take our brand to new heights and add a new dimension to the consumer experience.”

Officials from both organizations expressed optimism that this MoU will open new horizons of cooperation and further strengthen future business relations, while enhancing experiences for visitors and consumers alike.