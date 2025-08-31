Sunday, August 31, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Concord Entertainment Co Ltd, Kishwan Group ink deal

Visitors to the Foy’s Lake Concord Amusement Park Complex will have the opportunity to enjoy popular snacks from Kishowan Group along with delicious dishes prepared using Kishwan powdered spices

Update : 31 Aug 2025, 04:14 PM

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between Concord Entertainment Company Limited and Kishwan Group at Foy’s Lake Resort in Chattogram.

Senior officials from both organizations were present at the ceremony.

Through this collaborative agreement, the two organizations will work jointly. As a result, visitors to the Foy’s Lake Concord Amusement Park Complex will have the opportunity to enjoy popular snacks from Kishowan Group along with delicious dishes prepared using Kishwan powdered spices.

At the event, Anup Kumar Sarkar, chief marketing officer (CMO) of Concord Entertainment Company Limited, said: “From now on, one of the country’s most prominent tourist spots — the Foy’s Lake Complex — will offer visitors a more diverse and delightful culinary experience, which will play an important role in meeting their expectations.”

On the other hand, Shahidul Islam, managing director of Kishwan Group, stated:
“This business collaboration has created an opportunity to reach consumers more easily. It will take our brand to new heights and add a new dimension to the consumer experience.”

Officials from both organizations expressed optimism that this MoU will open new horizons of cooperation and further strengthen future business relations, while enhancing experiences for visitors and consumers alike.

Read More

Pubali Bank opens tree plantation program in Rajshahi

Old Faujians Association Dhaka Chapter installs new exec committee

Zahid Hussain: Economic stability returns, but poverty, inequality on the rise

Experts: Proposed amendments may destabilize the labour market

Dhaka American Women’s Club joins global network through Fawco affiliation

Expatriates sent $2.08b in remittances in 27 days of August

Latest News

Pubali Bank opens tree plantation program in Rajshahi

Jucsu polls: Over half of hall union seats uncontested or vacant

Mirza Fakhrul granted exemption from case over obstructing police duties

Jahangir: 1604 protests held in Dhaka since Interim Govt took office

Rizvi: We have doubts about the Election Commission’s competence

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x