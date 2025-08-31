Old Faujians Association Dhaka Chapter installs new exec committee

The Old Faujians Association (OFA) Dhaka Chapter successfully held its Installation Ceremony of the newly elected Executive Committee (2025–27.)

The event brought together an inspiring gathering of seniors, peers, and juniors, making it a memorable evening of camaraderie and unity.

The new president is Reyad Hasnain (36) and general secretary Rajib Raihan (B39)

The occasion was graced by the presence of almost all past presidents of OFA Dhaka Chapter, alongside leaders of other Ex-Cadet associations, including MECA, ROCA, OCAS, BEXCA, AJEC, as well as the Director of Cadet Colleges.

Their participation reflected the shared bond and spirit that unite all ex-cadets across the country.

Speaking at the event, the newly-elected president of OFA Dhaka Chapter expressed heartfelt gratitude to members for their trust and emphasized the association’s commitment to strengthening fellowship, supporting welfare initiatives, and building a stronger network of Old Faujians.

The evening featured reflections on cadet life, light-hearted reminiscences, and a renewed pledge to carry forward the association’s legacy of service, discipline, and unity.

The successful organization of the Installation Ceremony highlighted the dedication, teamwork, and enthusiasm of the Dhaka Chapter members.

The new executive committee called upon all Old Faujians to remain actively engaged and contribute to future programs that will continue to foster connections among generations of ex-cadets.