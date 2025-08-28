Thursday, August 28, 2025

MetLife Bangladesh customers to get discounts at Chuti Resort

Policy-owners of MetLife Bangladesh will benefit from a discount of 50% on room rates and 5% for daylong packages in three Chuti Resort locations - Gazipur, Purbachal and Aronnobash

Update : 28 Aug 2025, 07:48 PM

MetLife Bangladesh recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chuti Resort.

Through this MoU, policy-owners of MetLife Bangladesh will benefit from a discount of 50% on room rates and 5% for daylong packages in three Chuti Resort locations - Gazipur, Purbachal and Aronnobash.

Customers can avail the discount by showing their MetLife issued Life Card which is digitally available in One by MetLife Mobile app.

The MoU is part of MetLife’s continuous efforts to provide lifestyle centric benefits to its policy-owners.

Chuti Resort is a renowned recreational retreat for people in Bangladesh. The resort offers its visitors the chance to spend time in a serene and natural environment to get a breath of fresh air away from the city crowd.

From Chuti Group, Mostofa Mahmud Arifee, group chairman, and Md Mostofa Kamal, group managing director, were present during the signing.

From MetLife Bangladesh, Nowfel Anower, chief marketing officer, and Shiuly Akhter, manager, marketing and product, were present during the signing.

