Standard Bank Securities holds 50th board meeting

The 50th meeting of the board of directors of Standard Bank Securities Limited was held on August 26 at Standard Bank board room, head office, Dhaka.

Chairman Ferozur Rahman presided over the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the members of the Board AKM Abdul Alim, Tazmeem Mostafa Chowdhury, Md Shahedul Alam, Farzana Sultana, Mohammed Lafizul Hoque. Golam Hafiz Ahmed and Md Habibur Rahman.

Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director; Md Mizanur Rahman, company secretary of Standard Bank PLC, and Mohammed Anisuzzaman Chowdury, CEO (acting) of Standard Bank Securities Limited, were also present in the meeting.