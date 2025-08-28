Thursday, August 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Standard Bank Securities holds 50th board meeting

Chairman Ferozur Rahman presided over the meeting

Update : 28 Aug 2025, 06:41 PM

The 50th meeting of the board of directors of Standard Bank Securities Limited was held on August 26 at Standard Bank board room, head office, Dhaka.

Chairman Ferozur Rahman presided over the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the members of the Board AKM Abdul Alim, Tazmeem Mostafa Chowdhury, Md Shahedul Alam, Farzana Sultana, Mohammed Lafizul Hoque. Golam Hafiz Ahmed and Md Habibur Rahman.

Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director; Md Mizanur Rahman, company secretary of Standard Bank PLC, and Mohammed Anisuzzaman Chowdury, CEO (acting) of Standard Bank Securities Limited, were also present in the meeting.

Read More

MetLife Bangladesh customers to get discounts at Chuti Resort

Engr Shamsul Hoque Mojumder’s 17th death anniv on Friday

Miles apart, yet moments together: HD video calls keep loved ones closer

Islami Bank, Dhaka Commerce College ink deal

NCC Bank holds training on ‘Leadership Dev & Team Building’

Governor: BB looking for new investors for Nagad

Latest News

ACC sues S Alam Group chairman over 1,625.11C embezzlement

Engineering students stopped at Matsya Bhaban while marching to Police HQ

Ex-Feni MP Masud, 32 others sued over laundering 100C

Gaza at breaking point, says UN food agency chief after visit

Obaidul Quader among 3 sued over Karnaphuli Tunnel corruption

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x