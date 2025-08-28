Thursday, August 28, 2025

Engr Shamsul Hoque Mojumder’s 17th death anniv on Friday

All friends, relatives and well-wishers of late Shamsul Hoque Mojumder are requested to kindly attend the Milad & Doya Mahfil to share the prayer for divine salvation of the deceased

Update : 28 Aug 2025, 06:39 PM

Retired Engineer of PWD and eminent social worker Late Shamsul Hoque Mojumder's 17th Death Anniversary will be observed Friday.

On this occasion a Doya & Milad Mahfil will be held after Jumma prayer at Amjad Mojumder Bari Jame Mosjid, Hosne Ara Bulbul Hifzul Quran, Wadarul Orphanage Mosque, Al-Haj Shamsul Haque Mojumder Jame Mosjid, Purba Devpur Patuabari Jame Mosjid, Addadar Bari Jame Mosjid and Ferdous Nagar Jame Mosjid at Amjadhat Union under Fulgazi Upazila in Feni.

All friends, relatives and well-wishers of the Late Shamsul Hoque Mojumder are requested to kindly attend the Milad & Doya Mahfil to share the prayer for divine salvation of the deceased.

Late Shamsul Hoque Mojumder is the father of Zakir Hossain Mojumder, BJMC retired engineer & Ferdous Alam Mojumder, chairman & managing director of Frontline Communications Limited.

