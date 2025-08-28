Miles apart, yet moments together: HD video calls keep loved ones closer

On a humid August morning in Kuala Lumpur, the convocation hall of a leading Malaysian university echoed with applause, camera shutters, and the rustle of graduation gowns. There, among the hundreds of students stepping up to receive their degrees, was 24-year-old Sadiq Rahman, a Bangladeshi international student who had spent the past four years standing quietly among his batchmates, navigating both academic rigour and the complexities of being far away from home. Despite the smiles and congratulations, a pang of emptiness settled in his chest because his family — parents, younger sister, and grandfather, who were living 3,000 kilometers away in Dhaka — could only be with him through imo HD video calls, a digital bridge that always tries to span the emotional distance between them.

The costs of international travel, visa complications, and work commitments meant they couldn’t be there in person to share his achievement. They had been with him every step throughout the journey, whether it was late-night phone calls, the homesickness of his first year, or the triumphant submission of his thesis, but today, of all days, he longed to have them closer.

So, moments before his name was called, Sadiq pulled out his phone and opened imo, the instant messaging app he and his family have been using for years. He initiated an imo HD video call. In seconds, his parents’ familiar faces appeared on the screen—sound crystal-clear, the image sharp and lively, and the colors were so vibrant it felt like they were with him in person. His family’s faces lit up on the screen, smiling with pride, tears already brimming in their eyes. His mother wiped away a tear; his father gave him a thumbs-up, the moment captured in perfect clarity.

The audio was crisp, their voices as clear as if they were standing beside him. And as he stepped onto the stage, certificate in hand, they were there, watching, cheering, and sharing the moment in real time. Actually, regular calls or messages can’t quite capture the moment, but with imo’s HD video, it felt like they were sitting in the front row of his graduation. It didn’t feel like a screen was between them. Instead of being a lonely moment, it became a shared celebration of joy, applause, and happy tears.

Graduation far from home is not merely a personal milestone; it is a collective triumph. Especially in countries like Bangladesh, it is more intense. As for many families, the success of one child studying abroad is often the result of familial effort and resilience.

imo’s HD video calling ensures crystal-clear visuals and seamless sound, enabling users to feel connected without interruption. Especially during once-in-a-lifetime events, whether it’s a convocation, wedding, or birthday, technology ensures that every cheer, every tear, and every heartfelt smile is vividly captured and shared, no matter where in the world the dear ones are living.

Through its seamless HD video calling feature, it continues to bring people together, not just across geographies, but across emotions, generations, and milestones, and that is how imo ensures no moment is missed and no heart is left out, as imo’s HD video calling ensures that physical distance never translates into emotional distance

