Governor: BB looking for new investors for Nagad

Bangladesh Bank governor Dr Ahsan H Mansur on Wednesday said that Bangladesh Post Office does not have the capacity to run a mobile financial service (MFS) like Nagad, so the search for new investors for Nagad will start soon.

He also informed that Bangladesh Bank’s approval for private sector credit bureaus will be issued soon. Initially, five such institutions are being considered for approval.

He made the remarks at the “Cashless Bangladesh Summit 2025,” jointly organized by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) and Mastercard in the capital.

“The post office does not have the capacity to run Nagad. A notification will be issued within a week to find new investors for Nagad. This topic has been discussed at the highest levels of the government. Our main goal is to make the institution more capable and stable.”

“The previous government made an institution with its own relatives. With the fall of the government, they disappeared too,” he also said.

“A letter has been sent to the Local Government Division to ensure that everyone who will be given a trade license in the future has a QR code.”

However, key stakeholders from the banking and fintech sectors, regulators, and policymakers came together to discuss the prospects, challenges, and future outlook of the cashless economy.

Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), in his keynote speech highlighted the pursuit to build a system-wide and integrated approach to digital transformation, addressing both technological and social barriers.

He also said: “Collaboration among banks, fintechs, telecoms, and private institutions would be crucial in designing inclusive and accessible solutions.”

He recommended forming a central task force to coordinate initiatives across banks, fintechs, telecoms, and ministries to ensure compliance, foster innovation, and reduce cash-handling costs, which are currently estimated at around Tk20,000 crore annually.

He also underscored the need to diversify the payment ecosystem by expanding mobile financial services (MFS) beyond cash-in/cash-out operations, including their acceptance in roadside shops outside Dhaka and in informal sectors such as readymade garment salary payments.

Debapriya also said that a cashless economy should not transform into an incomeless economy; rather, it should act as a catalyst to generate income for those outside formal employment.

Md. Sharafat Ullah Khan, director (PSD), Payment Systems Department, Bangladesh Bank, said that Bangladesh Bank is working to develop a cashless system through digital transactions.

“Now customers don't know how much they have to pay for the transaction. The central bank is in favor of disclosing the amount of this cost to the customer.”

In addition, incentives will be given soon to encourage customers to make digital transactions. However, it is not yet possible to say in which format the incentives will be given, he also disclosed.