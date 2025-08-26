Banglalink, Green Delta Insurance bring maiden fire & lightning service bundle for SMEs

Banglalink has joined hands with Green Delta Insurance PLC, Bangladesh’s largest private non-life insurance company, to launch the nation’s first-ever Fire and Lightning Service Bundle for SME customers in the telecom industry.

This bundle combines Banglalink’s voice and data services with insurance coverage against fire and lightning-related losses, offering small and medium-sized enterprises—as well as entrepreneurs—a unique combination of reliable connectivity and financial security.

Designed to be both accessible and affordable, the service provides peace of mind by addressing two critical needs of SMEs in a single package: staying connected and staying protected.

The launching event was organized at Tiger’s Den, the corporate headquarters of Banglalink recently.

Muhammad Abdul Hai, B2B marketing and new business director at Banglalink, said: “This partnership with Green Delta enables SMEs to safeguard their future against risks like fire and lightning, while staying seamlessly connected to their customers and communities. Our mission is clear: to empower every consumer, business, and especially the youth to thrive in a digital world, powered by our DO1440 strategy. It’s about creating opportunities every minute of every day, while ensuring protection for our valued customers—because being customer-first is at the heart of Banglalink."

Green Delta’s additional managing director Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, said: “The partnership is the first of its kind in the telco industry, enabling small business owners to have the protection of fire insurance against unforeseen fire-related accidents. We believe this partnership would play a vital role in establishing a precedence for building a financially sustainable and inclusive society in the long run.”

The new bundle is now available nationwide for Banglalink SME customers and can be activated by dialing *121*6751#, through the MyBL Super App, or via recharge.

With this launch, Banglalink and Green Delta Insurance reaffirm their commitment to building an ecosystem where technology and financial protection work hand in hand for the people of Bangladesh.

The event marking the launch was attended by senior officials from both organizations.

From Banglalink, CEO Johan Buse, deputy CEO Jahrat Adib Chowdhury, chief digital officer Golam Kibria, deputy director of digital financial services Rasheda Sultana, head of B2B product and marketing Raffee E Mahbub, SME product senior manager Muhammad Muid Hasnat, and B2B analytics and CVM manager Sheikh Istiaq Shahid were present.

Representing Green Delta Insurance were managing director Farzanah Chowdhury, additional managing director Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, senior vice president of digital business Foisal Abdullah Al Kamal, deputy manager of digital product Md Mominul Islam, and deputy manager of campaign and partnership Fabiha Parveen.