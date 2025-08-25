PPRC: Poverty now close to 28%, spending on food up by 55%

Bangladesh's poverty rate stood at 27.93%, while about 55% of the total monthly expenses of a family go to buying food, according to findings of a study published by the Power and Participation Research Center (PPRC) on Monday.

The poverty rate in the country is now 27.93%, against 18.7% in 2022. As per the report, one in four people (27.93%) are currently living below the upper poverty threshold.

The results of the study titled "Economic Dynamics and Mood at Household Level in Mid-2025" were published.

PPRC executive chairman Hossain Zillur Rahman highlighted various aspects of the study.

According to PPRC's research, the extreme poverty rate has also increased.

The study said that according to official figures, the extreme poverty rate in 2022 was 5.6%. By May 2025, the extreme poverty rate had increased to 9.35%. This means that the country's poverty rate has increased in the last three years. Still, 18% of families can become poor at any time.

The study was conducted last May based on the opinions of 33,207 people from 8,067 families.

Three crises behind spike

The PPRC said that the country is currently facing the impact of three types of crises: the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation, and political/economic uncertainty.

The PPRC also said that although bribery has decreased since August last year, it has not stopped. Before August last year, 8.54% of those who gave their opinions in the study had to pay bribes to avail services.

After August 2024, this rate has decreased to 3.69%. The highest bribes were paid to government offices. After this, people bribed the police and political leaders the most.

PPRC research has shown that the monthly income of urban families has decreased over a period of three years, but expenses have increased. The average monthly income of a family in the city is Tk40,578. Expenses are Tk44,961. In 2022, the average monthly income of a family in the city was Tk45,578.

On the other hand, the average income of rural families has increased slightly. The average income of a family in the village is Tk29,205, and expenses are Tk27,162. In 2022, the average income of a family in the village was Tk26,163.

Overall, the average monthly income of a family nationally is Tk32,685, and expenses are Tk32,615; it is safe to say that there are no savings.

Spending on food almost 55%

It was found that about 55% of the total monthly expenses of a family go to buying food.

A family spends an average of Tk10,614 per month to buy food.

Apart from this, every month, Tk1,822 is spent on education, Tk1,556 on medical treatment, Tk1,478 on transportation, and Tk1,089 on housing. Hossain Zillur Rahman further said.

The PPRC executive chairman further said that the interim government is also giving importance to the macroeconomy compared to the microeconomy for related reasons. It has become very important to have a people-oriented lens in economic planning.

"We need to increase the discussion on equality, justice, non-discrimination, and welfare of citizens without limiting the discussion to just GDP."

Rahman also said: "We need to keep in mind five new risk areas in particular. First, the burden of chronic diseases is gradually increasing among us. A new type of social security program is needed to deal with chronic diseases. Second, female-headed families are at the lowest level of society, so they need special support. Third, the burden of debt is increasing, which is becoming a major problem. Fourth, increasing food insecurity. It is not yet widespread, but it is increasing slowly, which is worrying. Fifth, we have only five years to overcome the sanitation crisis and achieve the SDGs, but still about 36% of people are using non-sanitary toilets. As a result, ensuring safe sanitation has become very important."

On employment, he further said, "We have an employment emergency. We are in the midst of the reality of the unemployment disaster. Big ideas and urgent initiatives are needed for employment. It is important for us to discuss this issue now and take effective steps."