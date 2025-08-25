RAK Ceramics inaugurates factory outlet in Chittagong

RAK Ceramics the country's leading tiles and sanitary ware manufacturer, inaugurated new factory outlet on Monday at Agrabad, Choto Pool Access Road, Chittagong.

Chief Executive Officer Sadhan Kumar Dey was present at the inauguration ceremony.

Also present were GM and Head of Sales Md. Rasheduzzaman, DGM and Head of Marketing SM Arafatur Rahman, and senior officials of the company.

This new outlet, customers will have the opportunity to purchase their favorite tiles and sanitary ware at affordable prices.

On the occasion of the inauguration, there will be special discounts of up To 70% on selected products.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the company's chief executive officer Sadhan Kumar Dey said: "RAK Ceramics has always been providing modern designed tiles and sanitary products to their customers. This new factory outlet was launched to bring quality products at affordable prices within the reach of the people of Chittagong."

The company hopes that through the opening of this new outlet, RAK Ceramics products will play a major role in the modern decoration of homes and business establishments of the people of Chittagong.