JMI launches Apollo Clinic in Dhaka

Apollo Clinic, a subsidiary of India’s international hospital chain Apollo, is now in Dhaka to ensure world-class medical services to patients in Bangladesh.

The company is operated in Bangladesh by the JMI Specialized Hospital Limited, a subsidiary of JMI Group, one of the largest industrial groups in the country, as a licensee.

Apollo Clinic’s activities were officially inaugurated on Saturday evening at a hotel in the capital. Earlier in the morning, the company’s services were officially launched by unveiling the ribbon and cutting a cake at 64, Sat Masjid Road, Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

With this, Apollo Clinic of India began its journey in Bangladesh for the first time.

Founder and Managing Director of JMI Group Md Abdur Razzaq chaired the inaugural ceremony attended by Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries President Abdul Muktadir and Secretary General Dr Md Zakir Hossain, JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited Director Hoi Kwan Kim, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited Head of Franchise Business Torun Gulati, JMI Group Chairman Md. Jabed Iqbal Pathan, Amin Mohammad Group Managing Director Md. Aminul Haque Nabil, and Dr. Tamjeed Alam, Chief Executive Officer of JMI Specialized Hospital Limited.

Briefing the services of Apollo Clinic and JMI Specialized Hospital Limited, the company’s CEO Dr Tamjeed Alam said: “JMI Group has already become a trusted brand in home and abroad in its 26-year journey for the welfare of the country and the people. As part of this journey, JMI Group has launched a hospital named JMI Specialized Hospital Limited to bring qualitative changes in the country’s healthcare sector. Apollo Clinic will be managed by this hospital. Where specialist doctor’s consultation, diagnosis and pharmacy services will be available in one place. There will also be various state-of-the-art healthcare facilities including 100-bed ward-cabin admission, ICU, NICU, PICU, day-care chemotherapy, dialysis and other state-of-the-art healthcare facilities.”

Founder and Managing Director of JMI Group Md Abdur Razzaq said: “To ensure the quality of service like Apollo in India, the clinic has ensured the use of state-of-the-art technology along with the country’s leading doctors, skilled nurses and management staff. As a result, from now on, the people of the country will get world-class healthcare at a fair price in the country without having to go abroad.”

He also said that JMI will establish such institutions in different parts of the country in the coming days to provide world-class healthcare services across the country, like Dhanmondi in the capital Dhaka.

Tarun Gulati, head of franchise business, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, said: “JMI is one of the best brands in the healthcare sector in Bangladesh. On the other hand, we are also the leading brand in Asia in terms of the number of hospitals and clinics. We officially launched Apollo Clinic in Bangladesh through our licensee JMI Specialized Hospital Limited and gradually we will expand our business in Bangladesh together with JMI.”

“There are 75 Apollo Hospitals in different countries of the world including India, and there are 350 Apollo Clinics. This is the first time that Apollo Clinic has started its journey in Bangladesh.”

Renowned physicians of the country, various levels of JMI Group officials, employees and various media personnel were present at the event.

Among others, JMI Group Chief Financial Officer Md. Zahangir Alam, JMI Specialized Hospital Limited Advisor Mosiur Rahman Kamal, Directors Dr. Saiful Islam and Dr. Adnan Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer Md. Papul Mia, Director Medical Service, Brigadier General (Retd) Shafiqul Islam, JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited Chief Financial Officer, Subas Chandra Banik and Company Secretary Md. Safiqur Rahman, and Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited Assistant General Manager Sachin Gupta were present at the event.