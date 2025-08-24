Walton Digi-Tech holds nationwide ‘Dealer Meet’

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited recently organized dealer meets in different regions of the country.

In these programs, business persons of technology products are specially informed through knowledge sharing sessions about the world's new technologies, Walton's new and upcoming tech products, business benefits and attractive offers as well as how to provide best services to customers.

These events have already been held in the capital Dhaka and the divisional cities of Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Khulna, Cox's Bazar, Mymensingh, Barisal and Comilla.

Dealers participating in the meet are getting the opportunity to know detailed information about Walton's computer, laptop, monitor, printer and various IT products.

In addition, they are also being informed about special discounts, promotional benefits and dealership opportunities.

Special importance is being given in creating awareness among customers about refurbished products.

According to concerned, this event will play an important role in strengthening mutual relations with dealers and boost the country's IT business.

In addition to senior officials of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, renowned figures from the IT Business Association graced the events with their presence.

They believe that such initiatives by Walton will have a positive impact on the progress of the country’s IT sector.

Walton Computer's Chief Business Officer Touhidur Rahman Rad said: "Our goal is to provide customers with the highest quality, latest technology products at affordable prices and provide them with required services. Dealers act as our bridge with consumers. This event will play an important role in understanding the needs of consumers better and providing them with the best services. It will also be helpful in making customers aware of refurbished products. These initiatives will continue throughout the year."