Sunday, August 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Walton Digi-Tech holds nationwide ‘Dealer Meet’

These events have already been held in the capital Dhaka and the divisional cities of Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Khulna, Cox's Bazar, Mymensingh, Barisal and Comilla

Update : 24 Aug 2025, 05:28 PM

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited recently organized dealer meets in different regions of the country.

In these programs, business persons of technology products are specially informed through knowledge sharing sessions about the world's new technologies, Walton's new and upcoming tech products, business benefits and attractive offers as well as how to provide best services to customers.

These events have already been held in the capital Dhaka and the divisional cities of Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Khulna, Cox's Bazar, Mymensingh, Barisal and Comilla.

Dealers participating in the meet are getting the opportunity to know detailed information about Walton's computer, laptop, monitor, printer and various IT products.

In addition, they are also being informed about special discounts, promotional benefits and dealership opportunities.

Special importance is being given in creating awareness among customers about refurbished products.

According to concerned, this event will play an important role in strengthening mutual relations with dealers and boost the country's IT business.

In addition to senior officials of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, renowned figures from the IT Business Association graced the events with their presence.

They believe that such initiatives by Walton will have a positive impact on the progress of the country’s IT sector.

Walton Computer's Chief Business Officer Touhidur Rahman Rad said: "Our goal is to provide customers with the highest quality, latest technology products at affordable prices and provide them with required services. Dealers act as our bridge with consumers. This event will play an important role in understanding the needs of consumers better and providing them with the best services. It will also be helpful in making customers aware of refurbished products. These initiatives will continue throughout the year."

Read More

CPD: $42.6bn investment needed to achieve 30% renewable electricity target

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Bangladesh holds Junior Science Olympiad regional phase

Bloomberg ESG, BB rate Brac Bank as top sustainable bank

Roche Bangladesh to get insurance services from MetLife

EO Bangladesh unveils 10th Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) 2025-26

Npoly Group hosts ‘Elite Partners Meet 2025’ in Cox’s Bazar

Latest News

CPD: $42.6bn investment needed to achieve 30% renewable electricity target

Pujara announces retirement from Indian cricket

DMP transfers Mohammadpur OC, two inspectors

Hanif bus seized after Comilla crash kills four of a family

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Bangladesh holds Junior Science Olympiad regional phase

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x