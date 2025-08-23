Saturday, August 23, 2025

ULAB Digital Market Club hosts marketing summit for students

‘Bruvana Presents MindShift: The Marketing Summit 2025’ was held in association with bKash

Update : 23 Aug 2025, 02:29 PM

ULAB Digital Marketing Club successfully hosted its flagship event, “Bruvana Presents MindShift: The Marketing Summit 2025” in association with bKash, on August 21.

The summit brought together leading marketing professionals, academics, and students for a day of dynamic discussions, industry insights, and collaborative learning.

The highlight of the summit was an expert panel discussion moderated by Tarif Mohammad Khan, head of communications at Dekko Isho Venture Capital.

The panel included Naveed Yakub, CEO, Bruvana; ATM Mahbub Alam, EVP & head of payroll business, bKash; Md Shafiqul Islam Tushar, chief marketing officer, Akij Bakers Ltd; and Shabbir Ahmed, general sales manager, Berger Paints Ltd.

The panel addressed key shifts in the marketing landscape, including evolving customer behavior, digital transformation, and strategies for emerging professionals.

During the interactive Q&A session, students engaged the panelists with questions about preparing for a future career in marketing, changing consumer mindsets, and adapting to an ever-evolving industry.

Another major attraction of the summit was the Marketing Strategy Design Competition based on Bruvana’s newly launched product, Lola Popsicles.

The judging panel featured Azaz Ahmed, adjunct lecturer at ULAB School of Business, and Ishara Parvin, copy supervisor at Adcomm Ltd.

Students presented innovative marketing strategies, showcasing their creativity and analytical skills.

Special guests included Prof Imran Rahman, vice chancellor of ULAB, and Prof Sarwar Uddin Ahmed, dean of the ULAB School of Business.

Prof Rahman emphasized the importance of early industry engagement, stating: “ULAB continuously strives to provide platforms that connect students with industry leaders. Building these bridges from the student stage is crucial for future success.”

Prof Sarwar Uddin Ahmed also encouraged students to seize opportunities for real-world exposure, saying that participating in such events equips students with practical insights and the confidence to step into the business world.

Tasnim Nazha Khan, president of the ULAB Digital Marketing Club, shared the vision behind the event saying: “Our mission has always been to strengthen the bond between academia and the corporate world. MindShift 2025 is a step toward creating meaningful interactions between our students and industry experts.”

The summit, organized by ULAB Digital Marketing Club (UDMC), one of the university’s most active student organizations, marked the largest marketing-focused event in ULAB’s history, drawing widespread participation and acclaim.

