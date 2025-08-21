Transcom Digital expands with new showroom at Chittagong’s Chawkbazar

Transcom Digital, the country’s leading premium electronics and home appliance retailer, has officially launched its new showroom at Chawkbazar, Chittagong one of the city’s busiest business hubs.

The showroom brings customers access to 100% original products from world-renowned brands, along with Transcom’s own brand Transtec, offering global technology at local prices.

The grand inauguration ceremony was graced by Md Alamgir Hossain, Deputy Police Commissioner (South), Chittagong Metropolitan Police, as chief guest.

From Transcom Electronics Ltd, Shahidul Islam, chief operating officer, Ritesh Ranjan, head of business, and other senior officials were present.

Chief guest Md Alamgir Hossain, Deputy Police Commissioner (South), CMP, said: “Transcom Digital has earned customers’ trust over the years by ensuring original products and reliable service. Opening a new showroom in such a key business hub of Chittagong will greatly benefit local residents and businesses, making modern technology more accessible to all.”

Ritesh Ranjan, head of business at Transcom Electronics Ltd., said: “Chittagong has always been one of the most vibrant markets of Bangladesh. With this new showroom at Chawkbazar, we aim to bring world-class technology, trusted global and local brands, and authentic service even closer to our customers. This expansion reflects our strong commitment to enhancing customer experience and building long-term trust in the region.