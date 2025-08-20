BB governor: Depend less on foreign funding, mobilize domestic resources

As foreign aid flows shrink as a percentage of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Bangladesh needs to focus more on generating their own funding to enhance resource mobilization capacity said Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Dr Ahsan H Mansur.

To express disappointment, he highlighted Bangladesh's narrow revenue collection growth compared with neighbouring countries like India and Nepal.

However, governor express his satisfaction with the popularity of Nano loans. He informed that, every day 4,000 Nano loans are being granted and some Tk7,000 crore has already been granted without any physical contact through the mobile apps of bKash.

Mansur said all these at an event organized by Care Bangladesh titled “The Next Frontier: Driving Development with Markets, Capital & Innovation,” at a hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday.

“Bangladesh used to rely on foreign aid for 12% to 14% of its budget back in 1972. Today, we've significantly reduced that dependency. I firmly believe that we must enhance our resource mobilization capacity, which is perfectly achievable.”

“Now since the percentage has come down, we have to generate our own [funding],” he also added.

Mansur said some initiatives are being taken by the government, but there's resistance from within.

“For example, recently we have seen the fallout from a strike at the National Revenue Board, where officials essentially wanted to maintain the status quo. But the status quo is not an option. We have to break out of it and move towards higher revenue generation.”

Regarding fund generation, he said: “Bangladesh is not doing a good job in terms of revenue collection and we need to focus on that very constructively. Some initiatives are being taken by the government.”

Giving neighbouring countries example he stated: “If India can collect revenue 18% to 20% of its GDP, if Nepal can exceed 20%, then why should we be stuck at our current levels?”

“These are questions we need to ask ourselves. It's certainly doable, and I'm not overly concerned about the financing gap,” governor said.

“Foreign financing does not have to be overseas direct investment (ODI), and it can be foreign funding in the private sector. Bangladesh has huge potential in terms of accessing the private capital market. We must also harness the power of private capital, both domestic and international.”

He pointed out Bangladesh's untapped potential in global capital markets and suggested sovereign bonds, private sector borrowing, and foreign direct investment as viable options to bridge the development financing gap.

“The world is moving on. Industrial countries are preoccupied with their problems. We must fend for ourselves, and East Asia has shown us that it can be done,” he added.

Regarding government efforts to develop the financial sector Ahsan H Mansur said: “The government is making efforts to develop the financial sector in multiple ways. The first and foremost matter of consideration is the price stability. Without that nothing can be achieved.”

“Second thing is financial sector stability, which is very significantly threatened. We all know our state of development, the uncertain condition of the financial sector, particularly the banking sector and we have to stabilize it. We have a detailed plan and a plan which would take 3-4 years but it can be done and shall be done hopefully.”