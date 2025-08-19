Chittagong’s Khulshi Mart teams up with foodpanda to deliver groceries

foodpanda, the country’s leading online food and grocery delivery platform, has partnered with Khulshi Mart in Chittagong, facilitating customers to buy groceries and get it delivered through foodpanda app.

The partnership allows foodpanda customers to buy goods from Khulshi Mart's diverse selection of products, ranging from fresh produce to premium household products and daily essentials along with exciting deals, straight on the foodpanda app and have it delivered to their doorsteps.

“We are excited to partner with foodpanda bringing Khulshi Mart’s premium offerings to even more customers across Chittagong,” said Md Shakher Hossain, general manager of Khulshi Mart.

“For the past 19 years, we’ve been committed to delivering quality and trust. This collaboration allows us to extend that promise with greater convenience through digital channels.”

Abu Saleh Didar, head of shops at foodpanda, said: “We are delighted to welcome Khulshi Mart to the foodpanda platform. As one of Chittagong’s most trusted retail brands, their presence strengthens our mission to bring top local stores online and make everyday essentials more accessible and convenient for our customers.”

The signing ceremony took place at Khulshi Mart's Chittagong office.

From foodpanda, Abu Saleh Didar, head of shops; Faiza Shahid Tabassum, specialist, key account management; and Syed Abdullah Al Baki, associate, sales, were present at the signing ceremony, while from Khulshi Mart, Md Shakher Hossain, general manager; Abdulla Islam, manager, procurement; Md Ashraf, accounts officer, finance, and Md Mostafizur Rahman, senior officer, marketing, was present.

To mark the occasion, Khulshi Mart will also be hosting exclusive promotional campaigns on the foodpanda app.