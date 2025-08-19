Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Mazibur Rahman given current charge as BAEC chairman

Prior to his appointment, he was serving as member, biology, of the commission

Update : 19 Aug 2025, 04:34 PM

Nuclear scientist Md Mazibur Rahman was given current charge as chairman of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission on Monday.

He has served as director of the international relations department and national liaison officer at the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Mujibur Rahman obtained his PhD degree from the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium in 2003 and completed his post-doctoral research as a research fellow of the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation at the Friedrich-Schiller-University of Jena, Germany in 2008.

So far, more than 50 of his research papers have been published in various journals both at home and abroad.

During his career, he visited more than 20 countries including Belgium, Germany, Austria, France, Spain, the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand.

He has served as the elected president of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Scientists Association twice and has made contributions to the welfare of the commission and scientists.

