Esha Ahmed supports Scholastica Club as first donor member

Esha Ahmed, director of Sheltech Group, has become the first donor member of Scholastica Club Limited.

The signing ceremony was held on Saturday at Envoy Tower, Panthapath, in the presence of Tanvir Ahmed, managing director of Sheltech Group, Envoy Legacy, Envoy Textiles Limited, and Green Textile Limited; along with the Scholastica Club founding president and board members.

The donation will fund the full development of the clubhouse’s first floor ahead of its September launch.

This support reflects a dedication to fostering communities and creating initiatives with lasting impact.

Engagement with Scholastica Club underscores a shared belief in values that benefit the Scholastican community and beyond.