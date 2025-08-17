Sunday, August 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

MetLife Bangladesh launches affordable health insurance for 10 critical illnesses

These include heart attack, stroke, and cancer

Update : 17 Aug 2025, 04:03 PM

MetLife Bangladesh has introduced a new, affordable health insurance solution that offers comprehensive protection against 10 critical illnesses, whose treatment costs can be significantly high.

The solution, titled MetLife Critical Illness Insurance with Return of Premium (MCII-ROP), provides coverage for kidney failure, end-stage liver failure, stroke, cancer (excluding skin cancer), first heart attack, coronary artery surgery, severe coronary artery disease, heart valve surgery or replacement, primary pulmonary arterial hypertension, and non-cancerous brain tumor.

Since the solution focuses on these specific illnesses, customers can benefit from more affordable premiums compared to other critical illnesses-focused life insurance products.

For instance, a 30-year-old male purchasing a policy with Tk5 lakh coverage may pay a monthly premium as low as Tk1,402 by confirming his current good health condition.

Policyholders will also have the flexibility to select premium payment modes like one-time, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual payment.

In addition to the covered specific critical illness coverage, the solution offers 100% of the coverage amount in case of accidental death.

Customers will also receive a full refund of premiums upon policy maturity or death due to a cause not covered under this policy.

The insurance coverage amount of this policy can be selected within Tk3 lakh – Tk20 lakh.

“Introduction of this new health insurance reflects our efforts to bring in innovative and affordable solutions to protect our customers in the moments that matter most,” said Ala Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Bangladesh.

“At the same time, customers can rely on MetLife’s excellent track record of settling claims within 3–5 days.” 

Read More

Bangladesh-China Trade & Innovation Hub returns

IBTRA holds 5-day workshop for Bafeda

Adviser: Green shipbuilding can be new frontier for BD’s industrial dev, forex revenue

ONE Bank holds 26th AGM

Toffee to stream every 2025–26 English Premier League match live in Bangladesh

Standard Bank holds 26th AGM

Latest News

Haaland fires Man City to opening win at Wolves

OC summoned to explain arrest of rickshaw puller at Dhanmondi 32

Rickshaw puller arrested in Dhanmondi 32 gets bail

Barcelona open Liga title defence strolling past nine-man Mallorca

For Ukraine, the Alaska summit was a complete disappointment

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x