Adviser: Green shipbuilding can be new frontier for BD’s industrial dev, forex revenue

The green shipbuilding sector presents a promising new frontier for Bangladesh’s industrial development, which could also become the country's next forex earning source for Bangladesh, said Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan at a discussion on Saturday.

However, the global shipbuilding market was valued at $155 billion in 2024.

Speaking at a seminar titled “Green Shipbuilding Industry: A New Horizon for Industrialization,” organized by the International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB) in Dhaka on Saturday,

He also said: “If the readymade garment (RMG) sector is our first great leap into global trade, green shipbuilding can be our next great leap—delivering both economic growth and environmental stewardship. Globally compliant green ships carrying the 'Made in Bangladesh' brand with pride—this is not an impossible dream. It is within our grasp if we act now with vision, urgency, and unity.”

The adviser also called for immediate initiatives to construct energy-efficient vessels powered by LNG, hybrid systems, and renewable energy sources.

He highlighted the strategic importance of embracing sustainable maritime technologies.

“The global demand for environmentally friendly, low-emission ships is rising rapidly. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set ambitious targets to reduce carbon emissions by 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2050. Countries that can design, build, and export such vessels will lead the maritime economy of the future.”

“Green shipbuilding is no longer just a name. It is rapidly becoming the global standard. Countries that can design, build, and export eco-friendly, low-emission vessels will lead the maritime economy of tomorrow. Shipping companies now demand cleaner, fuel-efficient vessels. If Bangladesh develops energy-efficient designs, uses LNG, hybrid, and solar-powered systems, and adopts sustainable materials, we can tap into the green ship market, boosting exports, R&D, technology transfer, and industrial growth,” he explains.

He added that Bangladesh can seize this opportunity to become a global hub for sustainable shipbuilding.

The adviser also said that green shipbuilding is a strategic priority.

“The Ministry of Industries will create more facilities and build international partnerships for the green shipbuilding industry. We will work closely with the Ministry of Shipping, the Ministry of Environment, and other stakeholders to ensure clear regulations and an investment-friendly environment.”

The industries adviser also said that true transformation must come from entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators.

“Shipyards should gain global green certifications, use renewable energy in production, and offer customized eco-friendly vessels for global customers. IBFB can connect industry, policymakers, financiers, and global markets to facilitate this,” he added.

Presided over by IBFB President Lutfunnisa Saudia Khan, the seminar was attended by Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, special assistant for finance to the chief adviser, while Policy Research Institute (PRI) chairman and CEO Dr. Zaidi Sattar gave the keynote presentation.

In his keynote address, Zaidi Sattar noted that the global shipbuilding market was valued at $155 billion in 2024. China held a 54.6% market share, followed by South Korea at 28% and Japan at 12.6%. Bangladesh, meanwhile, has exported 50 ships worth $200 million to date.

Other speakers at the seminar included IBFB Director Engr. Md. Sakhawat Hossain and former IBFB President Humayun Rashid.

The event was also attended by senior executives from the banking and business sectors, including Syed Abu Naser Bakhtiar Ahmed, chairman of Agrani Bank PLC; Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, chairman of Sonali Bank PLC; former IBFB president Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury; and Hafizur Rahman Khan, among others.