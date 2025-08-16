Toffee to stream every 2025–26 English Premier League match live in Bangladesh

Toffee, the country’s leading digital entertainment platform from the diverse digital portfolio of Banglalink, announced on Saturday that it has secured the digital rights to live stream of 380 matches of the 2025–26 English Premier League (EPL) season.

This partnership will bring the excitement of the world’s most-watched football league directly to Bangladeshi fans, delivering an unmatched live viewing experience on mobile and digital devices.

Developed entirely by Bangladeshi engineers, Toffee showcases local innovation at its best, offering convenience anywhere, anytime, right at users’ fingertips.

Its platform ensures a smooth, high-quality streaming experience whether viewers are at home, on the move, or tuning in from remote parts of the country.

“Football is more than a sport — it’s a passion that unites millions of Bangladeshis,” said Johan Buse, chief executive officer of Banglalink.

“By bringing all English Premier League matches live on Toffee, we are not only giving fans a world-class digital viewing experience but also contributing to Bangladesh’s digital transformation by reshaping how sports and entertainment are enjoyed. Toffee enables millions to access global sports, diverse entertainment, and educational content from a single platform, nurturing a more connected, informed, and knowledge-based society, and helping accelerate the nation’s journey into the digital future.”

Toffee’s advanced streaming technology allows multiple matches to be broadcast simultaneously, enabling viewers to follow their favourite teams and players in real time.

This feature sets a new benchmark for sports streaming in Bangladesh, ensuring a richer, more interactive experience for football lovers nationwide.

Beyond sports, Toffee is expanding access to entertainment, education, and knowledge-based content, helping to create a more informed and connected society.

By integrating diverse content streams, the platform ensures that millions can enjoy their favourite shows, learn new skills, and stay engaged with global events — all from one place.

The live streaming of the EPL further strengthens Toffee’s position as Bangladesh’s go-to destination for digital entertainment.

Matches will be available via the Toffee app, downloadable from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.