Bhuiyan Academy introduces LLM distance learning program

Bhuiyan Academy officially launched its new program, LL.M (Master of Laws) supported distance learning, in partnership with the University of Hertfordshire on August 14.

The launch occasion took place at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

Celebrating the partnership between the two institutions, the event witnessed the presence of dignitaries including Prof Quintin McKellar, vice chancellor, University of Hertfordshire, and Barbara Henry, associate dean (research and enterprise), University of Hertfordshire, alongside AFM Abdur Rahman, former justice, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Barrister Aneek R Haque, additional attorney general for Bangladesh, Elizabeth Kirkbride, deputy dean of the Schools of Law and Education, University of Hertfordshire, and Sayaz Miah, director of international, University of Hertfordshire.

Farhana Rahman, director of international relations, Bhuiyan Academy, shared: “Bhuiyan Academy is honored to formally inaugurate the University of Hertfordshire LL.M (Master of Laws) Supported Distance Learning program in Bangladesh. This degree offers law graduates exceptional opportunities to advance their careers.”

“We are grateful to the esteemed guests who have graced the occasion. Through this partnership, Bhuiyan Academy aims to open new horizons for Bangladeshi students and empower them to specialize in law within their own country,” she added.