NPOLY Group unveils Dafu pump, motor products

NPOLYMER Construction Ltd. a concern of the country's leading industrial manufacturer NPOLY Group and SRS Corporation, a domestic importer jointly unveiled the renowned Dafu pump & motor products at the Westin Hotel, Dhaka.

Pratap Samaddar, proprietor of SRS Corporation and local representative of Dafu Group, said that Dafu Group, a famous Chinese company, has established itself as the world's leading manufacturer of Dafu Brand water pumps and motors with more than four decades of experience.

Dafu Group, established in 1988 in Zhejiang Province, China, is currently operating a modern production unit covering an area of 200,000 square meters, where more than 1,500 skilled workers and 2,800 sets of advanced CNC and scientific equipment are being used.

The company has more than 30 technical patents, which prove their innovative capabilities. Moreover, a skilled technical service team of Dafu pump & motor in Bangladesh ensures the high-quality after-sales service to its esteemed customers.

Tim, director of Dafu Group, the special guest of the program said that the products of Dafu brand are very rich- it includes surface pumps, submersible pumps, centrifugal pumps, self-priming jet pumps, deep well pumps, multi-stage pumps, circulation pumps, and solar water pumps.

“The annual production capacity of Dafu is about 8 million pumps and 1 million motors, which meets the huge demand worldwide. We ensure ISO 9001, CE, GS, EMC and ROHS certified standards. In addition, we are committed to providing with the customized solutions, high-quality after-sales services and professional technical consulting. Such business relationship with NPOLYMER Construction Ltd. will provide the international quality pumps and motors to the consumers in Bangladesh.”

Riad Mahmud, chief guest of the event and leader of NPOLY Group, said: "Our goal is to bring qualitative changes in the country's water supply system. We want to include the Dafu brand pump & motor in our product lines as a complete water solution package. By delivering the high-quality pumps to the customer, we will ensure uninterrupted water supply, which will help to increase the productivity both in the industrial and agricultural sectors of the country."

Engineer Lokman Hakim, chief operating officer of NPOLY Group, said: “Through distributing Dafu Water Pump & Motor to the customers, we will be able to ensure an uninterrupted supply of water, which is a milestone in Bangladesh. About 4.000 distributors, 25,000 retailers and 850 skilled sales staff are committed to actively working to deliver this new product to the remotest areas of the country.”

Shekhar Saha, head of sales, and Rakib Ahmed. head of marketing of NPOLY Group, and distributors from different parts of the country were also present at the event.