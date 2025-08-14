Guardian disburses 248.81C in H1 2025 claim payouts

Guardian Life Insurance Limited has successfully settled Tk248.81 crore in insurance claims during the first half (H1) of 2025 (January-June).

Of the total amount disbursed, the company paid Tk138.39 crore in death claims, Tk95.93 crore in health claims, and Tk14.49 crore in policy maturity and other claims during the period.

Such a strong track record in claim settlement further consolidated Guardian's leadership position in Bangladesh's insurance industry.

Around 95% of the total claims are settled in just three working days, demonstrating its operational effectiveness as well as customer-oriented strategy.

Guardian's insurance coverage now protects over 13 million people, including employees from more than 500 local and multinational organizations.

The company’s client base spans financial institutions, embassies, multinational corporations, NGOs, business conglomerates, buying houses, RMG sector, among others.

The company also maintains partnerships with over 500 hospitals nationwide, creating a seamless healthcare network that supports efficient claim processing.

Its commitment to deliver efficient customer service is also reflected in its 24/7 customer support available at 16622, so policyholders can access assistance anywhere, anytime.

"Our efficient and consistent claim settlement performance shows our strong commitment to our policyholders during their toughest times. It will also help them stay confident and build stronger trust in Guardian," said Sheikh Rakibul Karim, additional managing director & chief executive officer (acting) of Guardian.

"We have developed strong operational systems that allow us to smoothly process and settle claims within three days, making sure our customers get timely financial help when they need it the most," he added.

With innovations in Bancassurance, InsurTech, and micro-insurance, Guardian continues to innovate what insurance can achieve-aiming for inclusive, technology-driven coverage of millions in the country.