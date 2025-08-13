How an export order was cancelled as Customs didn’t release raw materials

We often commend our readymade garment (RMG) industry but rarely talk about the difficulties of operating an export oriented business in Bangladesh, especially as policies and regulations remain difficult to navigate for importers of raw materials.

Mohammad Hatem, president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers Association (BKMEA) has criticized how Customs officials were obstructing the import-export process by refusing to clear imported raw materials for export goods despite being listed in bond licences, more often known as Harmonized System (HS) Code.

In an interview given to Textile Today, he cited an incident from July when a BKMEA member – an export-oriented factory owner -- complained to him against the Customs not clearing his raw material imports, citing wrong HS codes during import declaration.

Textile Today is a publication that focuses on the RMG, knitwear and other relevant industries.

The factory owner had brought in materials worth $98,000 from China, declaring them with HS Code 5408.

The code classifies woven fabrics of artificial filament yarn. This category covers fabrics made from man-made filament yarns, like rayon and others.

But the Customs refused to clear the goods, claiming the correct HS code to be 5407.

HS Code 5407 refers to woven fabrics of synthetic filament yarn. This category encompasses a wide range of fabrics made from synthetic filaments like nylon, polyester, and other man-made materials.

Hatem said both the HS Codes, although different, classified similar fabrics since both were manmade fibre (MMF), one is polyester (staple/filament fibre) and the other is rayon.

“If they (Chittagong Customs House) wanted to, they could have easily let it pass, since it was listed in bond licence to be used for export goods.”

“The consignment was held for almost 2 months. Afterwards, the CCH commissioner called the importer at a hearing, seeking clarification on the matter. The importer reasoned with the ambiguity of the two similar HS codes, and offered to revise the bond and place the correct HS Code -- a directive prescribed by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for specifically such cases.”

But the commissioner refused to accept it. Ten days later, the importer sought help from the BKMEA president, who consulted an NBR Member for a solution.

“The senior NBR official then contacted the commissioner, and said that it was sorted out and the importer should visit the commissioner again, who will clear the goods.

But after going, the commissioner expressed anger for having consulted with a higher authority and asked him instead to ask the NBR to clear the goods. A 200% fine was also issued, resulting in goods worth $98,000 (Tk1.10 crore) ballooning to Tk3.30 crore, as well as additional Tk20 lakh miscellaneous fine, bringing the total to Tk3.5 crore.”

Hatem further recalled: “The importer informed me about the developments. I called the NBR Member again, who asked to take the matter to the chairman. After consulting with the chairman, he asked for the relevant paperwork. Another 10-12 days passed but with no results.”

Developments

The importer later revised his bond paperwork to include the HS Code and requested a reconsideration, as per Article 242 of The Customs Act, which deals with appeals and revisions.

Despite waiting for a whole day, the commissioner refused to meet the importer. The BKMEA president suggested filing a writ petition with the High Court regarding releasing the imported raw materials.

“The goods were eventually released 2-3 days ago (of the interview), on the basis of that petition. But by this time, 3 months had passed and the work order was subsequently cancelled. What will the factory owner do with the goods? He won’t even be able to export it now, and as a result will be penalized again as it wasn’t exported,” Hatem said.

The factory owner can convince the buyers to take their order of goods, but then they would ask for air freight, which would cost at least half of that consignment’s value.

“Who will bear the losses? Who will give us justice?” the BKMEA president asked.

Despite attempts made, the name of the member factory could be revealed due to fear of repercussions.

Similarly, no comments were given by senior Customs officials in the NBR despite repeated attempts.

Leaders of the country's apparel sector have frequently called out Customs authorities for allegedly ignoring the NBR's instructions regarding the HS Code, forcing entrepreneurs to bear additional expenses.

In a pre-budget meeting between the apparel exporters and the NBR last year, it was said that a letter issued from the NBR to address the issues related to the HS Code. But it was not being implemented at the field level.

New products have been added to the export item in the last 30 years, making it necessary for new lists of raw materials to be added to the bond licence.