‘To attract investments, we must move toward deregulation’

BNP standing committee member and former commerce minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Wednesday said that if voted to power, they will steer Bangladesh toward an investment-driven economy.

"To attract investments, we must be more open and move toward deregulation."

The previous government kept Bangladesh's economy afloat through excessive borrowing and money printing — a model that is neither healthy nor sustainable, he further said while speaking at the Foreign Investors Summit 2025 at the Sheraton Hotel in Banani.

Other experts stressed that attracting foreign investment requires not just market stability, but also the adoption of modern technology, transparency and long-term policy support.

They observed that Bangladesh is currently an “emerging frontier market” on the global investment map, with the potential to become a strong investment destination through effective policies and strategic planning.

The summit was organized by Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Limited.

The BNP leader stressed that a debt- and money-printing-dependent economy can never be sustainable.

Khasru said a tentative election schedule has been announced, and the news has drawn attention both at home and abroad.

This has encouraged local and foreign entrepreneurs to prepare for new investments, he said.

Dr Zahid Hussain, former lead economist at the World Bank Bangladesh office, said that an aspiring investor for Bangladesh’s capital market has to be prepared for the long game.

“If you (foreign investors) have an investment horizon of 3-5 years, you will probably gain returns, but nobody can guarantee this. But if you hold on, you will probably be ahead in terms of your returns.”

In many countries, a change of government through mass uprisings or movements triggers severe economic crises. Bangladesh, however, has proven to be an exception, said Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, special assistant for economic affairs to the chief adviser.

He also described Bangladesh’s capital market as an emerging field for investors, offering limitless opportunities for sustainable growth.

Highlighting the market’s vast potential, Anisuzzaman said it presents attractive sources of funding to stimulate investment.

He further assured that the government is committed to creating a sustainable capital market, where both local and international investors can invest with confidence.

Chowdhury noted that the country's GDP has remained largely unaffected despite the recent political change, while inflation has actually declined.

"In the context of the global economy, the recent performance of Bangladesh's capital market shows that our economy is stable," he said.

"Last month, amid a rally in global stock markets, Bangladesh ranked third among Asian countries in market gains. This is remarkable for a market that was once plagued by plunder."

He added that since the interim government assumed office, it has been working to build a stronger and better-governed capital market, aligned with the vision of 'Three Zeros'—zero poverty, zero unemployment, and zero carbon emissions.

Calling on investors, Chowdhury said: "Now is a good time to invest in Bangladesh. Our capital market is ready for long-term investments. This is a message not only for foreign investors but also for domestic ones."

Ahsanur Rahman, CEO of Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Limited delivered the welcome address at the event.