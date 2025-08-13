AG Industrial Solutions celebrates first foundation day

AG Industrial Solutions Ltd (AGISL), a concern of Anwar Group of Industries, recently celebrated its first Foundation Day at the group’s head office in Dhaka.

Marking one successful year in business, the occasion was celebrated with a special event and cake-cutting ceremony.

The event was graced by Manwar Hossaain, chairman of Anwar Group of Industries; Hossain Khaled, group managing director of Anwar Group of Industries and Chairman of City Bank PLC; and Yasir Arafat Khan, head of business of AGISL.

Since its inception, AGISL has been taking significant strides toward advancing technological progress in Bangladesh.

In the field of vertical mobility, the company is playing a pioneering role, delivering innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, safety, and modern living standards.

The celebration reflected the company’s commitment to growth, innovation, and excellence as it embarks on its journey ahead.