MCCI: Structural issues continue to weigh heavily on economic recovery

Although economic growth remains sluggish, the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25 showed early signs of a turnaround, as increased export earnings and remittance inflows have helped stabilize foreign currency reserves and inject some vitality into the country’s economy.

But the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) believes that several structural issues continue to weigh heavily on recovery.

In their “Review of Economic Situation in Bangladesh for Q4 of FY25”, they attributed slower economic momentum to weak private sector credit growth, declining imports of capital machinery, and falling investment levels.

Furthermore, longstanding problems in the banking sector - including regulatory gaps and widespread loan irregularities - have hampered broader recovery efforts.

Ongoing reforms aimed at improving financial governance and restoring public confidence in banks will be key to reviving growth and ensuring long-term economic stability.

As per MCCI’s review, FY25 closed with mixed outcomes for Bangladesh’s economy.

According to recent data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), GDP growth in the third quarter edged up to 4.86% from 4.48% in the second quarter, offering a mild sign of improvement.

Inflation also eased slightly, falling to 8.48% in June. However, annual average inflation remained steep, averaging 10.03% - well above comfortable levels.

According to the Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, broad money (M 2 ) recorded a lower growth of 7.84% at the end of May 2025 compared to 8.35% growth achieved at the end of May 2024.

Domestic credit, on the other hand, grew by 7.86% at the end of May 2025, while a higher growth rate of 11.66% was recorded at the end of May 2024.

Among components of domestic credit, private sector credit registered a lower growth of 7.17% during the period between May 2025 and May 2024, compared with a higher growth of 10.35% during the period between May 2024 and May 2023.

Total liquid assets of scheduled banks stood higher by 20.53% to Tk570,611 crore at the end of April 2025, compared with Tk473,404 crore at the end of June 2024.

Data on the country's industry sector is yet to be available for the quarter under review (Q4 of FY25). However, the sector registered a lower growth of 6.91% in Q3 of FY25, compared to 7.10% in the previous quarter (Q2 of FY25).

The manufacturing sub-sector registered a lower growth of 7.51% in Q3 of FY25, compared to 8.49% in the previous quarter (Q2 of FY25).

The services sector registered a higher growth of 5.88% in Q3 of FY25, compared to 3.78% in the previous quarter (Q2 of FY25). Besides, the share of the services sector in GDP also increased slightly by 0.36 percentage points to 50.51% in Q3 of FY25 from 50.15% in Q2 of FY25

Latest available data indicate that the agriculture sector employed about 44% of the country's total labor force and accounted for about 9.08% of GDP in Q3 of FY25, which was 11.68% in Q2 of FY25.

NBR’s tax revenue collection surged a bit by 2.23% or Tk8,076.93 crore to Tk370,874.03 crore in FY25 compared to Tk362,797.10 crore in FY24.

The revenue authority, however, fell short of its target (Tk463,500 crore) by 19.98%.

Export earnings in FY25 increased by 8.58% to $48.28 billion from $44.47 billion in FY24.

This surge was mainly fueled as usual by the strong performance of both knitwear and woven garments, accounting for 43.82% and 37.67%, respectively, of total export earnings.

Total value of imports (c&f) in July-May of FY25 grew by 5.31% to $63.96 billion from $60.74 billion in July-May of FY24.

According to the latest data of BB’s balance of payments, the net inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) in July-May of FY25 increased, year-on-year, by 17.04% to $1.58 billion from $1.35 billion.

The exchange rate of Bangladeshi Taka, against US$, depreciated from the end of June 2022. Between end-June of FY24 and end-June of FY25, the value of Taka depreciated by 3.89% in terms of US dollar.

On the interbank market, the US dollar was quoted at Tk118.00 at the end of June 2024 and Tk122.77 at the end of June 2025.