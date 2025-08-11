Monday, August 11, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Rashida Banu joins BGIC as AMD

Update : 11 Aug 2025, 05:32 PM

Rashida Banu has joined Bangladesh General Insurance Company PLC on August 3 as additional managing director.

Prior to her joining BGIC, she was in Reliance Insurance Limited as deputy managing director, although she started her career from BGIC. 

With an MSS from University of Dhaka, she completed DMII from Malaysian Insurance Institute and ACII from the Chartered Insurance Institute, London.

A Chartered Insurer of CII, U.K. and a Sr. Associate CIP of ANZIF, Australia, she obtained advanced and basic training courses on Non-Life from Swiss Insurance Training Centre, Switzerland.     

Rashida Banu has attended many seminars & workshops in U.K, Malaysia, Maldives, Thailand & Sri Lanka.

