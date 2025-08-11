Rashida Banu joins BGIC as AMD

Rashida Banu has joined Bangladesh General Insurance Company PLC on August 3 as additional managing director.

Prior to her joining BGIC, she was in Reliance Insurance Limited as deputy managing director, although she started her career from BGIC.

With an MSS from University of Dhaka, she completed DMII from Malaysian Insurance Institute and ACII from the Chartered Insurance Institute, London.

A Chartered Insurer of CII, U.K. and a Sr. Associate CIP of ANZIF, Australia, she obtained advanced and basic training courses on Non-Life from Swiss Insurance Training Centre, Switzerland.

Rashida Banu has attended many seminars & workshops in U.K, Malaysia, Maldives, Thailand & Sri Lanka.