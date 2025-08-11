Prime Bank Investment, MAY Int’l ink strategic MoU

Prime Bank Investment PLC (PBIL), a leading and award-winning investment bank in Bangladesh and a subsidiary of Prime Bank PLC, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MAY International Trade Services Limited (MAYINT), a prominent advisory and consulting firm.

The MoU outlines a strategic partnership to source and execute equity, debt, and corporate advisory deals.

Under this collaboration, MAYINT will leverage its extensive client network and market insights to identify potential transactions, while PBIL will apply its robust merchant banking capabilities—including issue management, investment advisory, and bespoke corporate advisory—to serve referred clients with end-to-end financial solutions.

The signing ceremony took place at Prime Bank Investment’s headquarters in Banani, in the presence of the managing directors & CEOs of both organizations, along with senior officials.

Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director & CEO of Prime Bank Investment PLC, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: “This collaboration aligns with our vision to deliver cutting-edge investment banking solutions to a wider segment of the market. Prime Bank Investment’s expertise, combined with MAYINT’s deep client reach, will take investment banking services to a wider range of corporates, and foster inclusive economic growth.”

Syed Aminul Kabir, managing director & CEO of MAYINT, stated: “Our alliance bridges the gap between business needs and institutional solutions. By combining MAYINT’s global reach with Prime Bank Investment’s deal execution strength, we aim to empower businesses with capital raising, strategic advisory, and long-term value creation across sectors.”

This partnership will strengthen Bangladesh’s capital market ecosystem and enable corporates to access smarter, more innovative investment banking solutions.