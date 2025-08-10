Monday, August 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Shun Shing Group contributes 1.15C to Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation

The donation cheque was handed over to DG of the Ministry of Labour and Employment Munir Hossain Khan, by Md. Kawsar Alam, CFO and company secretary of Shun Shing Group

Update : 10 Aug 2025, 02:46 PM

Shun Shing Group, the Hong Kong-based multinational and parent company of Seven Rings Cement, recently donated Tk1.15 crore to the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation from its Workers’ Profit Participation Fund and Welfare Fund.

The donation cheque was handed over to the director general of the Ministry of Labour and Employment Munir Hossain Khan, by Md. Kawsar Alam, chief financial officer and company secretary of Shun Shing Group.

Tasnuba Ahmed Anannya, assistant director of the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation, Harun-or-Rashid, assistant general manager of Seven Rings Cement, along with other senior officials, were also present at the event.

Read More

Experts urge Bangladesh to prepare for EU’s digital product passport policy

Syed Zulkar Nayen joins Bank Asia as DMD

Prime Bank signs strategic partnership with Tropical Homes

ABB elects new vice chairman, treasurer

Rashida Banu joins BGIC as AMD

Prime Bank Investment, MAY Int’l ink strategic MoU

Latest News

35-year-old man dies as train hits him in Jamalpur

Rusty wheels on the road, for too long

Two bodies recovered from car at hospital basement in Dhaka, identified

UN, media groups condemn Israel’s deadly strike on Al Jazeera team in Gaza

Trump deploys National Guard to tackle Washington crime

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x