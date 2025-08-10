Shun Shing Group contributes 1.15C to Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation

Shun Shing Group, the Hong Kong-based multinational and parent company of Seven Rings Cement, recently donated Tk1.15 crore to the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation from its Workers’ Profit Participation Fund and Welfare Fund.

The donation cheque was handed over to the director general of the Ministry of Labour and Employment Munir Hossain Khan, by Md. Kawsar Alam, chief financial officer and company secretary of Shun Shing Group.

Tasnuba Ahmed Anannya, assistant director of the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation, Harun-or-Rashid, assistant general manager of Seven Rings Cement, along with other senior officials, were also present at the event.