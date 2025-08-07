Thursday, August 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Inflation rises in July, but expected to ease further

  • Both food and non-food inflation across rural and urban areas increase, compared to June
  • In urban areas, inflationary pressure still hitting the hardest at 8.95%
  • Stable global commodity prices and a restrained domestic demand environment may lead to easing inflation further in next 4-5 months, says experts
Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 Aug 2025, 08:25 PM

Bangladesh’s inflation rate has risen again in July after a continued decline since April earlier this year. But economists and insiders hope that it may ease further due to global commodity prices, domestic demand environment, and Bangladesh Bank's continuation of a tight monetary policy.

The general point-to-point inflation rate in the country in July 2025 reached 8.55%. In July 2024 it was said to be a 12-year high at 11.66%.

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data on Thursday said before the latest uptick since April 2025, point-to-point inflation was 9.17% in May, 9.05% in June, and 8.48% in July.

In June earlier, it hit the bottom over the past 35 months since 2022, when it was 7.48%.

Earlier in January, point-to-point inflation was 9.94%; in February, 9.32%; and in March, 9.35%, respectively.

However, FY25 ended with average inflation at 10.03%, which was the highest in the past 14 years.

July trends

BBS data analysis shows that food inflation in July rose to 7.56% from 7.39% in June, reversing a seven-month downtrend, while non-food inflation slightly rose to 9.38% from 9.37%.

The point-to-point inflation rate increased in both the rural and urban areas last month.

In rural areas inflation rose by 0.09 percentage points in July, reaching 8.55% from 8.46% in June.

Rural food inflation grew from 7.14% in June to 7.36% in July, and non-food items grew to 9.73% in July from 9.72% in June.

On the other hand, in urban areas, overall inflation rose by 0.01 percentage points in July, reaching 8.95%, up from 8.94% in June.

Within this, food inflation in urban areas stood at 8.04% in July, compared with 7.99% in June. Non-food inflation rose 9.55% in July from 9.53% in June.

Regarding the inflation trend, Dr Ashikur Rahman, principal economist at the Policy Research Institute (PRI), told Dhaka Tribune: “General inflation in July registered a moderate uptick to 8.55%, driven by a slight inward adjustment in both food and non-food inflation components.

“However, this movement does not indicate a major reversal in the broader disinflationary trend. Inflationary pressures are still expected to ease further over the next four to five months, aided by stabilizing global commodity prices and a relatively restrained domestic demand environment.”

“In this context, it is prudent that the Bangladesh Bank has opted to maintain the policy rate at 10%, as reaffirmed in its recently released monetary policy statement. This decision signals continuity in its cautious stance to anchor inflation expectations while allowing room for macroeconomic stability to take root,” he explained.

The central bank has set a target of containing inflation within the 6.5% ceiling for FY26.

Read More

SCB appoints Faria Kabir as head of Corporate Coverage CIB

New Trump tariffs take effect

India exporters say 50% Trump levy a 'severe setback'

JMI LPG celebrates SAP Go-Live program

Prime Bank signs payroll agreement with Esdo

Brac Bank wins 6 awards at Visa Leadership Conclave 2025

Latest News

Kaptai dam gates opened as lake nears maximum capacity

Assam to arm ‘indigenous’ Hindus as anti-Bengali rhetoric grows

CAAB: 525 high-rises built near Dhaka no-fly zones without approval

Barca strip Ter Stegen of captain's armband

IUB hosts public lecture on July Uprising in Legal Thoughts

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x